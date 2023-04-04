Irregularities in F-9 rape investigation ‘impediment to justice’, Senate panel told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Monday took notice of the lapses and loopholes in the investigation of the F-9 Park rape case wherein a woman was raped by two men at gunpoint.

Reviewing the rape at F9 Park, which happens to be third in the line of two similar incidents that took place in 2018 and 2021, the meeting chaired by Senator Walid Iqbal was informed by the rape survivor’s legal counsel about the irregularities in the investigation process and termed them “the main impediment to justice”.

The chief commissioner briefed the Senate committee on the administrative issues that led to security lapses and assured that all-out efforts were being made to ensure the protection of residents of the federal capital.

The committee was informed that park managers have been appointed to address the security issues at the park. The committee stressed the need for reviewing the timings for the park as well as a ban on the entry of visitors after sunset till the administrative issues are addressed.

The committee also tasked the Pemra director general to investigate the matter and take strict action against media outlets for making public the identity of the rape survivor.

Senator Iqbal seeks end to colonial-era Section 144, highlights its ‘misuse’

“Matters regarding violation of fundamental rights especially guaranteed by Article 16 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan while dealing with political gatherings on March 8, 14, and 18 in Lahore, violation of Article 16, which guarantees human dignity, while treating political prisoners and Pemra policy regarding telecast of audio leaks were also taken up,” according to a statement issued after the meeting.

Discussing the violation of the fundamental rights especially guaranteed under Article 16 of the Constitution, Chairman Senator Walid Iqbal asked about the officials responsible for imposing Section 144 to deal with political gatherings on March 8, 14, and 18 in Lahore.

The Punjab Home Department special secretary apprised the committee that two different events were scheduled for March 8, 2023, which included the Women’s March and the PSL. In order to beef up the security, the administration imposed Section 144 after receiving a security threat alert from Nacta, he added. Senator Walid Iqbal proposed that amendment should be made to repeal the colonial-era law as he called out its misuse.

Regarding matters related to the inhuman treatment of political prisoners at Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore during the PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek, Senator Walid Iqbal stated that Pakistan’s political history is “rife” with such examples. Briefing the committee, he spoke regarding the “treatment meted out to him during his transit from Kot Lakhpat to the Layyah jail and his stay therein”.

The IG prisons informed the Committee that the ‘B’ class was reserved for politicians; however, entitlement for this is subject to a notification by the provincial government. Senator Walid Iqbal directed the Punjab government to submit a copy of the letter of detention of prisoners, including that of Senator Walid Iqbal and a court order of the Lahore High Court, in the next meeting.

While being briefed on the policy regarding telecasting/airing of audio video/leaks on electronic media by the Pemra DG, the committee was informed that clear directions have been issued to all TV channels to refrain from broadcasting private content and conversations. In case of failure to comply with these directions, a fine to the tune of Rs1 million could be imposed and/or suspension of the licence. The committee was informed that Pemra was not authorised to review content before broadcasting.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2023