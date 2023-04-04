DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 04, 2023

Benzema hits hat-trick in Real Madrid’s 6-0 romp

AFP Published April 4, 2023 Updated April 4, 2023 06:54am
MADRID: Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema shoots to score against Real Valladolid during their La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. —AFP
MADRID: Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema shoots to score against Real Valladolid during their La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. —AFP

MADRID: Karim Benzema scored a stunning hat-trick in a seven-minute salvo as Real Madrid thumped Real Valladolid 6-0 on Sunday in La Liga.

Champions Real Madrid, second, sit 12 points behind leaders Barcelona with 11 games remaining each.

The race for a top four spot intensified as Villarreal, sixth, beat fourth-place Real Sociedad 2-0, and Atletico Madrid earned a 1-0 win over Betis in fifth.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real warmed up for their Copa del Rey semi-final clash on Wednesday with arch-rivals Barcelona in style by dismantling Valladolid, 16th and a point above the drop zone.

Rodrygo Goes opened the scoring early on, before Benzema’s hat-trick, including a spectacular acrobatic effort, with Marco Asensio netting the fifth in the second half and Lucas Vazquez adding another late on.Starting in a central attacking midfield role, Rodrygo slotted home the opener after 22 minutes after being teed up by Asensio to open the floodgates.

Vinicius Junior set up two goals for strike partner Benzema, who took them with aplomb.

The French forward completed his hat-trick after 36 minutes when he pulled off an impressive overhead effort from inside the six-yard box for his 14th goal of the season in La Liga.

The 35-year old became the division’s second top goalscorer, behind Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski on 17.

Ancelotti’s attacking line-up paid dividends and the coach said he was delighted with his forwards.

“The four up front delivered, in all aspects,” said Ancelotti.

“Everyone combined very well, alternating movements, with mobility, attacking from deep, that’s what we were looking for.”

Real slowed down in the second half, with Belgian winger Eden Hazard making his first league appearance since September as a substitute for Benzema.

After Rodrygo set up Asensio to blast home from inside the area, Hazard teed up Lucas Vazquez to round off the rout in stoppage time.

Vinicius was also given a rest ahead of the Clasico clash midweek, as Madrid sharpened their teeth.

Having failed to trouble Barcelona in the 1-0 first leg defeat in March, Los Blancos look far more dangerous now.

Valladolid face a tough fight against relegation.Later, Diego Simeone’s Atletico, third, and in fine form since the World Cup, snatched a late win over Betis at the Metropolitano thanks to Angel Correa’s goal.

Defender Jose Gimenez hit the bar with a header early in the second half and Koke had a goal ruled out for offside, while Juanmi came close for Betis, who suffered their first league defeat in seven games.

Atletico took the lead with four minutes to go when Correa broke the deadlock after twice getting a lucky break on the edge of the box, before skipping into space and finishing well.

The Rojiblancos are five points behind Real Madrid and six points ahead of Real Sociedad.

Elsewhere, Villarreal took the lead late on against Real Sociedad when Samu Chukwueze was felled in the area and Dani Parejo slotted home the penalty.

Substitute Nicholas Jackson netted the second but was later sent off for two yellow cards.

Celta Vigo were held 2-2 by Almeria.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Verdict due
Updated 04 Apr, 2023

Verdict due

It is hoped that the CJP will find a way out of this crisis while keeping the integrity of his institution intact.
Communal riots
04 Apr, 2023

Communal riots

COMMUNAL violence during religious events, particularly processions, has a long history in the subcontinent, with...
Uptick in crimes
04 Apr, 2023

Uptick in crimes

IT is now becoming an annual tradition. Each year, with the advent of Ramazan, there is a marked increase in reports...
Politicising the judiciary
Updated 03 Apr, 2023

Politicising the judiciary

Nawaz Sharif needs to return to the people of Pakistan if he wishes to rule this country again.
Houses of horror
03 Apr, 2023

Houses of horror

THE idea behind correctional facilities should be the reformation of prisoners, especially those held for petty...
Stock market decline
03 Apr, 2023

Stock market decline

PAKISTAN’S slumping stock market continues to test the resolve of investors. That the PSX upheld its unenviable...