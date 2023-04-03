‘Mediators’ invite warring parties for talks to end crises

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Amid one of the worst political and judicial crises, a group of civil society organisations is making efforts to bring all warring political parties to the negotiating table.

The opposition PTI has expressed its willingness to attend their proposed multi-party conference (MPC) and support constitutional amendments relating to polls if elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not possible within the constitutional time frame of 90 days due to the worsening security situation and financial constraints.

Separately, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has once again refused to sit with the government in a grand dialogue on various issues, including the economy and elections, and said his team, not he, might do so if the agenda is to hold elections alone.

Over 100 civil society organisations, including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Pakistan Federation of Union of Journalists (PFUJ), have sent invitation for the proposed MPC to Imran Khan, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

So far Mr Khan has given consent that his party will attend the conference the date of which has not been announced so far.

As a first significant effort, the civil society organisations, called “mediators”, will hold a meeting with some parties of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday (today) after which they will hold a news conference to update the media about the outcome of the huddle.

Imran once again refuses to sit with govt in grand dialogue; Fawad says ready to assist regime in avoiding constitutional crisis

When contacted, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said his party wanted holding of elections in accordance with the Constitution and for that purpose they were ready to sit with the rulers for talks.

He said if the rulers thought that the prevailing economic and security situation did not permit the ECP to hold elections in Punjab and KP on April 30, they have to make some amendments to the Constitution. Mr Chaudhry said that for this, his party was ready to assist the government in avoiding the constitutional crisis.

“We cannot bear violations of the Constitution for that we can help the government pass constitutional amendments with a two-thirds majority,” he added.

Veteran politician and former PPP senator Farhatullah Babar said the mediators were making a good effort to resolve the crisis through consensus of all political forces. He, however, said the task was difficult.

‘Will not sit with govt’

“I will not sit with the government. And if any dialogues are held on the issue of elections alone, my team, not me, will participate,” PTI chief Imran Khan said while responding to questions in an interview to news website Urdu.com on Sunday.

“The dialogues should only be held on one point of elections alone. However, I will not sit with those to whom I use to call thieves and corrupt,” he clarified. “And if the talks don’t go towards holding elections, then there is no benefit of dialogues,” he added.

Terming elections the biggest issue of the country, he said there was a need of holding elections under the Constitution within 90 days that are passing fast.

“The Constitution is being flouted. So if someone is not following the Constitution, there is no need of dialogues. So leave talking about grand dialogue. Come on holding elections under the law and the Constitution,” he said.

