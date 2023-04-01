Punjab cabinet decides to cancel political appointments

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker cabinet on Friday approved cancellation of appointments made on political grounds in the Livestock & Dairy Development, the Board of Directors of the Punjab Social Security and Health Management Company.

The cabinet which met under caretaker CM also approved introduction of amendments to the Sugar Factories Control Act 1950, appoint transaction adviser with regard to handing over electricity distribution companies to the province.

It also gave a nod to amendments to the Punjab Medium Term Financial Framework (Budget Strategy) Rules 2023 and Punjab Indesirable Cooperative Society Act 1993.

The cabinet decided to grant the right to appeal to the other authority beside the secretary against conviction on grabbing property of the Auqaf board.

Funds were sanctioned to complete development schemes in the School Education Department in Sheikhupura, Tob Tek Singh and Chiniot.

The cabinet also approved formation of a commission to investigate Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s allegations against police regarding ‘his murder plot.’

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2023