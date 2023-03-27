Imran Khan arrives at IHC seeking protective bail in 7 cases

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan arrived at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday seeking protective bail in seven cases registered against him following clashes at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) on March 18.

A video on PTI’s official Twitter showed the PTI chairman entering the court premises as a huge contingent of the Islamabad police surrounding his vehicle.

In petitions filed in the IHC today, the PTI chief sought protective bails in seven cases registered against him at Golra, Bara Kahu, Ramna, Khanna, and CTD police stations in cases related to violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex on March 18 — where Imran had appeared in the Toshakhana case.

The pleas, filed through Barrister Salman Safdar, stated that Imran would suffer “irreparable loss” if he was arrested.

“Furthermore, being head of the single largest political party, there is an apprehension that his political adversaries and opponents would be able to further their nefarious designs and political ambitions if pre-arrest bail is not granted to the petitioner,” they added.

13 PTI workers arrested: police

Ahead of the hearing, PTI leader Shireen Mazari claimed that Imran’s photographer Imran G and three other civilians were taken into custody by the police while they were on the way to the IHC.

“These 4 unarmed civilians, one of whom is our official photographer, were with Imran Khan car on way to IHC & were arrested without having committed any crime & now apparently taken to Ramna police station. Then we are targeted for criticising the ICT police!” she tweeted.

Separately, videos on PTI’s official Twitter party supporters being taken away by men in civilian attires.

“Its shameful how PTI workers are being arrested in Islamabad today. Why are people not in even in uniform putting our people in prison vans,” the party asked.

On the other hand, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hasan Wattoo told Dawn.com that a total of 13 PTI supporters had been arrested by the police so far.

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

Meanwhile, the Islamabad administration has imposed Section 144 (ban on public gatherings) in the capital today and warned of arrests in case of the violation of its order.

“In light of court orders, only relevant individuals will be allowed to enter the court premises,” the Islamabad capital police said in a tweet.

It added that the PTI had named Amir Kiyani for coordination between the police and the party. Moreover, a central control room has also been established at the Safe City Headquarters to monitor the situation in the capital.

Imran’s legal battle

The sessions court was set to indict Imran in the Toshakhana reference on Feb 28, but his lawyer had requested the judge that he be exempted from the hearing because he had to appear in several other courts. His indictment was deferred multiple times before.

The judge had subsequently issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran and instructed the police to present him in court by March 7. The PTI chief managed to dodge the arrest and later approached the IHC for the cancellation of the warrants.

The IHC, while granting some relief to Imran, had told him to appear in the sessions court by March 13, but the former prime minister once again skipped the hearing. Resultantly, ADSJ Iqbal had on Monday re-issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran and directed the police to bring him to court by March 18.

However, when the police reached Imran’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore to arrest him on Tuesday, they were met with stiff resistance, leading to two-day pitched battles between PTI supporters and law enforcement agencies. The clashes ultimately subsided after the courts intervened on Wednesday.

That same day, the PTI also challenged the latest arrest warrants issued for Imran in the IHC. It rejected the plea and directed the PTI chief to submit an undertaking to the trial court.

Upon submitting the undertaking, the sessions court remarked said the warrants could not be suspended on the basis of an undertaking.

On March 18, ex-PM’s arrest warrants in Toshakhana case were cancelled as ADSJ Zafar Iqbal allowed him to leave after marking his attendance due to clashes between Islamabad Police and PTI workers outside the Judicial Complex.

The hearing was adjourned till March 30 (Thursday) due to the turbulence and chaos witnessed outside the court, with the judge ordering Imran to appear in personal capacity in the next hearing.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.