Sedition case against PTI leader Shandana Gulzar quashed

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday quashed a sedition case against former PTI MNA Shandana Gulzar.

Justice Kayani had reserved the decision on the petition of Ms Gulzar on March 14.

The case was registered on Feb 2 against the PTI leader in women police station, Islamabad for inciting people and spreading hatred against institutions.

The police invoked Sections 153A, 124A and 505 of Pakistan Penal Code which deal with sedition, incitement and spreading hatred.

The FIR stated that Ms Gulzar in an interview with a TV channel gave remarks against institutions in which an attempt was made by her to spread unrest and chaos.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2023