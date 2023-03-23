Cabinet meets but decisions not made public

ISLAMABAD: The government held an emergency session of the federal cabinet on Wednesday, apparently on the current political situation including the PTI’s aggressive movement against the regime, but kept details of the meeting under wraps.

Usually, after the cabinet meeting either a press conference is conducted or an official press release is issued in which decisions of the meetings are made public. However, that did not happen on Wednesday as all the quarters concerned and cabinet members kept mum about the discussions.

When Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was contacted through a WhatsApp message and asked about reasons for keeping details of the meeting secret, she simply replied “not secret”. However, at the same time, she provided no details. Attempts were made to some other ministers like Ahsan Iqbal of PML-N, Sherry Rehman of PPP and Syed Aminul Haque of MQM-P, but they were also unavailable for comment.

Earlier, it was expected that the cabinet would make a significant decision and announce a punitive action against PTI for what the government called “creating unrest, violent protests, damaging public and private properties and defaming national institutions”.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2023