Sanaullah’s speech a message to SC: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the speech of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah at a joint session of parliament on Wednesday, the PTI said he had given a clear message to the Supreme Court that its order of holding general elections within 90 days would not be implemented.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said Mr Sanaullah’s speech regarding armed groups was similar to the one he had delivered on the floor of the Punjab Assembly on June 17, 2014, the day the Model Town incident took place.

During the joint session of parliament on Wednesday, the interior minister, while arguing against the holding of general elections, asked whether polls had not been delayed in the past beyond the 90-day limit set by the Constitution.

Mr Chaudhry alleged that the government had declared a war against the Supreme Court. He said it was the second time that the same group (PML-N) had attacked the SC as it had done the same in the past also.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2023