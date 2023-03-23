Georgia to become Sindh’s sister-state

KARACHI: The US State of Georgia and the province of Sindh are set to establish sister-state relations under a resolution passed by Georgia’s legislature.

The resolution to acknowledge Sindh and Georgia as twin states had marked a momentous day for Pakistan and people of Sindh, said a press release.

It said Farooq Mughal, the first Pakistani Muslim American elected to the Georgia House of Representatives, was instrumental in getting the US government and Georgia House of Representatives members to support this resolution.

