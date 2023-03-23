DAWN.COM Logo

Georgia to become Sindh’s sister-state

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 23, 2023 Updated March 23, 2023 07:10am

KARACHI: The US State of Georgia and the province of Sindh are set to establish sister-state relations under a resolution passed by Georgia’s legislature.

The resolution to acknowledge Sindh and Georgia as twin states had marked a momentous day for Pakistan and people of Sindh, said a press release.

It said Farooq Mughal, the first Pakistani Muslim American elected to the Georgia House of Representatives, was instrumental in getting the US government and Georgia House of Representatives members to support this resolution.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2023

