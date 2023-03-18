Police chief apologises to SHC over absence of IOs in court

KARACHI: The provincial police officer on Friday apologised to the Sindh High Court over absence and non-compliance of its orders by his subordinates and assured the court that no such omission would be repeated again.

Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Mem­on in his statement before Justice Omar Sial that SP-Investigation (West) and his staff did not follow court orders, which caused inconvenience to the court and embarrassment to the senior command of the police.

The IGP said that the SP had been removed from the post and an explanation had been issued for further departmental action.

On March 15, the SHC had taken an exception to the absence of investigating officers (IOs) and SHOs as well as inability of the prosecutor general office to assist it in cases and lack of coordination between both departments, and summoned the IGP and the prosecutor general to explain the same.

When the single-judge bench took up the matter for hearing on Friday, IGP Memon and Prosecutor General Dr Faiz Shah were in attendance and filed their respective statements.

The bench in its order said, “IG Sindh has filed his comments which are self-explanatory. IG Sindh has ensured me that the performance of the Sindh police will be much better in future”.

The IG in his statements also asserted that court orders were always on his priority since he took over as provincial police chief and issued repeated directions to all police officers, but despite that, some officers did not comply with court orders causing embarrassment for police high-ups.

It further said that several complaints from courts and commission of inquiry on enforced disappearances were received and the officers concerned were directed to attend the courts.

“That the undersigned have due respect for the orders of honorable courts and render sincere apology to this honorable court due to inconvenience caused by the acts of police officers. In future, the undersigned will remain watchful so that no such omission shall be repeated again,” the IGP stated in the statement.

