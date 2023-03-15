DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 15, 2023

‘Resilient’ bitcoin hits 9-month high of $26,533

AFP Published March 15, 2023 Updated March 15, 2023 07:45am

LONDON: Top cryptocurrency bitcoin hit a nine-month high of $26,533 on Tuesday, in its fourth consecutive day of gains, as it appeared to benefit from chaos in global markets following last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Bitcoin rose to $26,533, up around 10 per cent on the day at its highest since June 2022. It gained 7.6pc on Sunday and 9.1pc on Monday.

As the Federal Reserve seeks to calm financial markets following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the cryptocurrency market is showing signs of resilience despite links to the crisis.

Despite the huge fallout, USDC has recovered and crypto king bitcoin soared to a nine-month high. Clara Medalie at Kaiko, a digital asset data and information services provider, said: “The long-term concern is on the future of fiat banking partners for crypto companies. Silvergate and Signature were hugely important for crypto companies in the industry, and right now there remain no strong alternatives.”

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another failure
Updated 15 Mar, 2023

Another failure

The economic crisis in Pakistan has laid bare the elite's apathy towards welfare of masses.
Census issues
15 Mar, 2023

Census issues

AS the seventh population census continues, several issues have cropped up hindering the head count. Foremost seems...
No sign of returning
15 Mar, 2023

No sign of returning

WHEN it comes to the much-anticipated but delayed homecoming of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the conversations being...
Shameful conduct
Updated 14 Mar, 2023

Shameful conduct

It would be in the interest of transparency and accountability that the public knows how leaders have been benefiting from their offices.
Potential flashpoint
14 Mar, 2023

Potential flashpoint

AS a recent American intelligence assessment affirms, the subcontinent remains a major potential flashpoint for...
Real estate challenge
14 Mar, 2023

Real estate challenge

FORMER FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi’s assertion that real estate is ‘the parking lot’ of untaxed or dirty money...