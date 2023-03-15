DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 15, 2023

Digital census not launched in snowbound Kaghan yet

Our Correspondent’ Published March 15, 2023 Updated March 15, 2023 07:12am

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics hasn’t begun the digital housing and population census in snowbound Kaghan Valley and other parts of Mansehra district.

PBS coordinator Mohammad Ibrahim told reporters at the Balakot Press Club on Tuesday that it was the district administration to decide about when to launch the census.

“The entire population of Kaghan valley’s all 15 blocks had migrated to lower parts of the country after the snowfall began in November last year, so the census hasn’t begun there yet,” he said.

Field enumeration for the PBS’s first-ever housing and population digital census began in the country on March 1.

Mr Ibrahim said enumerators completed the first phase of listing households in Balakot tehsil before starting the second to collect the number of family members and other data.

He said as the weather turned pleasant in Jarad and Ponja areas of Balakot tehsil, the enumerators began gathering household and family data.

“The district administration will decide when to launch the digital census in snowbound areas, including Kaghan valley, which is still buried under six-seven feet of snow,” he said.

The coordinator said enumerators reached people after covering long distances in difficult terrains on foot, so the latter should provide the latter with the sought-after information correctly.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao said over 75 per cent people of the district knew how to read and write and wanted to see their children get quality education.

During the launch of a private educational institution in Balakot, Mr Rao said it was encouraging to see the people of Balakot stand on their feet after bravely facing challenges posed by the 2005 earthquake’s destruction.

KILLED: Two people, including a minor boy, were killed in separate incidents here on Tuesday.

Mohammad Bilal, 5, drowned in a stream of Shinkiari area while swimming. The locals recovered him from the deep water and shifted him to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, a body was found on the bank of the Kunhar River in Sungar Debrian area of Balakot tehsil. The deceased was identified as Noorur Rehman with the family saying he stepped out for an important piece of work but didn’t return.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another failure
Updated 15 Mar, 2023

Another failure

The economic crisis in Pakistan has laid bare the elite's apathy towards welfare of masses.
Census issues
15 Mar, 2023

Census issues

AS the seventh population census continues, several issues have cropped up hindering the head count. Foremost seems...
No sign of returning
Updated 15 Mar, 2023

No sign of returning

WHEN it comes to the much-anticipated but delayed homecoming of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the conversations being...
Shameful conduct
Updated 14 Mar, 2023

Shameful conduct

It would be in the interest of transparency and accountability that the public knows how leaders have been benefiting from their offices.
Potential flashpoint
14 Mar, 2023

Potential flashpoint

AS a recent American intelligence assessment affirms, the subcontinent remains a major potential flashpoint for...
Real estate challenge
14 Mar, 2023

Real estate challenge

FORMER FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi’s assertion that real estate is ‘the parking lot’ of untaxed or dirty money...