Four PTI workers arrested in Taxila

TAXILA: The Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) minority wing district Attock chapter president along with his three colleagues was arrested for allegedly smuggling liquor. The police said 44 bottles of liquor were recovered from his possession.

The police identified the arrested men as Aslam Jan, president PTI minority wing Attock chapter, PTI minority activist Mehrban Masih, Yasir Masih, an employee at the deputy commissioner office, and Yasir Masih.

PTI local leaders expressed resentment and anger over the arrest and termed the police action politically motivated and political victimisation through state institutions.

Former member provincial assembly Yawar Boukhari termed the action politically motivated saying the state machinery was being used to victimise the activists.

President PTI Attock district chapter Qazi Ahmed Akbar said the PML-led government was always known for “thana culture” as they always utilised police for punishing opponents through arrests and victimisation. He said the whole country has been turned into a police state and the opponents were being punished through different tactics.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2023