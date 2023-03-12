DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 12, 2023

Four PTI workers arrested in Taxila

A Correspondent Published March 12, 2023 Updated March 12, 2023 09:37am

TAXILA: The Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) minority wing district Attock chapter president along with his three colleagues was arrested for allegedly smuggling liquor. The police said 44 bottles of liquor were recovered from his possession.

The police identified the arrested men as Aslam Jan, president PTI minority wing Attock chapter, PTI minority activist Mehrban Masih, Yasir Masih, an employee at the deputy commissioner office, and Yasir Masih.

PTI local leaders expressed resentment and anger over the arrest and termed the police action politically motivated and political victimisation through state institutions.

Former member provincial assembly Yawar Boukhari termed the action politically motivated saying the state machinery was being used to victimise the activists.

President PTI Attock district chapter Qazi Ahmed Akbar said the PML-led government was always known for “thana culture” as they always utilised police for punishing opponents through arrests and victimisation. He said the whole country has been turned into a police state and the opponents were being punished through different tactics.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Beijing breakthrough
Updated 12 Mar, 2023

Beijing breakthrough

For the sake of their people and the Muslim world, both sides need to make it work.
Pollution policy
12 Mar, 2023

Pollution policy

A NATIONAL policy on combating air pollution has been long overdue. With Pakistan’s largest cities regularly...
Costly Haj
12 Mar, 2023

Costly Haj

FOR millions across the Muslim world, performing Haj is the dream of a lifetime, and many people save money for the...
Waiting for IMF
Updated 11 Mar, 2023

Waiting for IMF

Islamabad has a long history of breaking promises it made to the IMF over 23 programmes in seven decades.
Breach of duty
Updated 11 Mar, 2023

Breach of duty

DESPITE the recent Supreme Court verdict, the PDM government seems intent on preventing or, at the very least,...
Riverine gangs
11 Mar, 2023

Riverine gangs

THE riverine areas where the borders of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan meet have long been a haven for criminal ...