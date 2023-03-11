DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 11, 2023

Imran accuses ‘savage’ Punjab govt of covering up PTI worker’s death, demands judicial probe

Dawn.com Published March 11, 2023 Updated March 11, 2023 07:40pm

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday accused the Punjab caretaker government of covering up PTI worker Ali Bilal’s death, and urged the Lahore High Court to constitute a judicial commission to probe the matter.

Bilal, also known as Zillay Shah, died, several others were injured and many picked up on March 8 as the caretaker Punjab government used force to block a rally called to launch the party’s campaign for the April 30 elections in the province.

Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar earlier today rejected allegations levelled by the PTI blaming the provincial administration for the alleged custodial killing of Bilal, insisting the incident was purely a road “accident case” which, he said, was “unfortunately misinterpreted” publicly.

In his first televised address after the LHC revoked the ban on the PTI chairman’s speeches, Imran hit back hard on the provincial authorities, terming the Punjab police as “savages”, saying that he could not believe “what they did to a special person (Bilal)”.

“I’m hurt over his death,” Imran said hours after the police chief held a press conference alongside the caretaker chief minister. “No one had ever spoken ill of him but the way he was tortured in custody is shameful”.

The ex-premier said there were at least 60 marks on Bilal’s body, which he said was indication that torture was inflicted on him.

Later in his speech, Imran announced that he will lead an election campaign rally in Lahore on Sunday (tomorrow) at 2 pm, and urged his supporters and workers to participate in face of the police brutality purportedly committed against the party.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Waiting for IMF
Updated 11 Mar, 2023

Waiting for IMF

Islamabad has a long history of breaking promises it made to the IMF over 23 programmes in seven decades.
Breach of duty
Updated 11 Mar, 2023

Breach of duty

DESPITE the recent Supreme Court verdict, the PDM government seems intent on preventing or, at the very least,...
Riverine gangs
11 Mar, 2023

Riverine gangs

THE riverine areas where the borders of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan meet have long been a haven for criminal ...
Political meddling
Updated 10 Mar, 2023

Political meddling

The former ISI chief's meddling role first came to light with the Faizabad dharna in 2017.
Hyper paranoia
10 Mar, 2023

Hyper paranoia

THE scenes witnessed on television screens the other day were a disturbing reminder of state excesses that have been...
Sino-US confrontation
10 Mar, 2023

Sino-US confrontation

THE latent confrontation between the US-led West and Russia had been brewing for years before hostilities exploded...