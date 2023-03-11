Imran accuses ‘savage’ Punjab govt of covering up PTI worker’s death, demands judicial probe

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday accused the Punjab caretaker government of covering up PTI worker Ali Bilal’s death, and urged the Lahore High Court to constitute a judicial commission to probe the matter.

Bilal, also known as Zillay Shah, died, several others were injured and many picked up on March 8 as the caretaker Punjab government used force to block a rally called to launch the party’s campaign for the April 30 elections in the province.

Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar earlier today rejected allegations levelled by the PTI blaming the provincial administration for the alleged custodial killing of Bilal, insisting the incident was purely a road “accident case” which, he said, was “unfortunately misinterpreted” publicly.

In his first televised address after the LHC revoked the ban on the PTI chairman’s speeches, Imran hit back hard on the provincial authorities, terming the Punjab police as “savages”, saying that he could not believe “what they did to a special person (Bilal)”.

“I’m hurt over his death,” Imran said hours after the police chief held a press conference alongside the caretaker chief minister. “No one had ever spoken ill of him but the way he was tortured in custody is shameful”.

The ex-premier said there were at least 60 marks on Bilal’s body, which he said was indication that torture was inflicted on him.

Later in his speech, Imran announced that he will lead an election campaign rally in Lahore on Sunday (tomorrow) at 2 pm, and urged his supporters and workers to participate in face of the police brutality purportedly committed against the party.

