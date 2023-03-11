DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 11, 2023

Weekly inflation spikes to 42.27pc

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published March 11, 2023 Updated March 11, 2023 07:26am
<p>This file photo shows people struggling to buy subsidised wheat flour in Karachi. The recent hikes in general sales tax and interest rates are likely to further push up retail prices of consumer goods.—Online</p>

This file photo shows people struggling to buy subsidised wheat flour in Karachi. The recent hikes in general sales tax and interest rates are likely to further push up retail prices of consumer goods.—Online

ISLAMABAD: Weekly inflation clocked in at 42.27 per cent year-on-year owing to the rising prices of edible oil, pulses and vegetables, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

Short-term inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), is expected to intensify further as the full impact of depreciation, hike in general sales tax rate and higher energy prices has yet to reflect in official data.

Week-on-week inflation remained 1.37pc for the seven-day period ending on March 9, with bananas, chicken, sugar, cooking oil, gas and cigarettes becoming costlier.

The weekly inflation number is the highest since the week ending on Sept 8, 2022, when SPI was 42.7pc. It stayed above 40pc for the first time since Sept 15 last year when the reading was 40.58pc.

Of the 51 items in the SPI basket, prices of 29 items increased while those of eight items decreased. Rates of 14 items remained stable.

During the week under review, the items whose prices increased the most over the same week a year ago were onions (305.23pc), cigarettes (165.66pc), gas charges for the first quintile (108.38pc), diesel (93.82pc), eggs (78.63pc), rice Irri 6/9 (78.14pc), petrol (77.89pc), rice basmati broken (77.27pc), bananas (74.01pc), pulse moong (72.54pc), tea Lipton (66.31pc), pulse mash (56.02pc), pulse gram (55.97pc) and bread (55.36pc).

In contrast, the highest year-on-year fall was recorded in the prices of tomatoes (41.79pc) and chilli powdered (7.42pc).

On a week-on-week basis, the biggest change was noted in the prices of tomatoes (12.43pc), potatoes (11.37pc), onions (9.26pc), sugar (5.48pc), bananas (5.31pc), cooking oil-five litres (4.27pc), wheat flour (4.06pc), vegetable ghee-2.5kg (4.01pc), curd (1.89pc), milk fresh (1.82pc), tea Lipton (1.79pc), rice basmati broken (1.24pc), salt powdered (1.21pc), lawn printed (2pc) and shirting (1.45pc).

Products whose prices saw the highest decline over the previous week were chicken (6.73pc), garlic (2.07pc), pulse moong (0.83pc), eggs (0.77pc), pulse masoor (0.50pc), LPG (0.26pc), firewood (0.12pc) and pulse gram (0.05pc).

The government has been taking strict measures under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which is likely to slow down economic growth and stoke inflation.

The increase in the policy rate to 20pc, general sales tax rate from 17pc to 18pc on most items and to 25pc on more than 800 imported food and non-food items will further increase retail prices of consumer goods.

The government has already taken a string of measures, including adopting a market-based exchange rate, hikes in fuel and power tariffs, withdrawal of subsidies and higher taxation, to generate revenue for bridging the fiscal deficit.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Waiting for IMF
Updated 11 Mar, 2023

Waiting for IMF

Islamabad has a long history of breaking promises it made to the IMF over 23 programmes in seven decades.
Breach of duty
11 Mar, 2023

Breach of duty

DESPITE the recent Supreme Court verdict, the PDM government seems intent on preventing or, at the very least,...
Riverine gangs
11 Mar, 2023

Riverine gangs

THE riverine areas where the borders of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan meet have long been a haven for criminal ...
Political meddling
Updated 10 Mar, 2023

Political meddling

The former ISI chief's meddling role first came to light with the Faizabad dharna in 2017.
Hyper paranoia
10 Mar, 2023

Hyper paranoia

THE scenes witnessed on television screens the other day were a disturbing reminder of state excesses that have been...
Sino-US confrontation
10 Mar, 2023

Sino-US confrontation

THE latent confrontation between the US-led West and Russia had been brewing for years before hostilities exploded...