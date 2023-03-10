DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 10, 2023

Barkhan triple murders: Judicial magistrate grants bail to Sardar Khetran

Ghalib Nihad Published March 10, 2023 Updated March 10, 2023 04:12pm
<p>In this file photo, Balochistan Minister for Commutations and Works Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran was brought to court on Feb 23 amid tight security. — DawnNewsTV/file</p>

In this file photo, Balochistan Minister for Commutations and Works Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran was brought to court on Feb 23 amid tight security. — DawnNewsTV/file

A Quetta judicial magistrate on Friday approved the bail plea of Balochistan Communications and Works Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran in the Barkhan killings case.

The grisly murders and subsequent discovery of corpses from a well of three people — a woman and two young men — in a remote Balochistan district triggered protests and highlighted the inhumanity of illegal prisons. The victims were said to be captives since 2019 in an illegal prison allegedly run by Khetran, a prominent leader of the government aligned-Balochistan Awami Party.

Session Judge Malik Sujhao Din heard today’s case and approved Khetran’s bail on surety bonds of Rs500,000 citing “lack of evidence”.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Khetran’s lawyer Advocate Manzoor Rehmani said no charges were proved against his client.

Last month, a judicial magistrate had granted Quetta Police a 10-day physical remand of Khetran, who was arrested a day earlier on suspicion of his involvement in the triple murder.

When the bullet-riddled bodies of the woman and two men were found in a well near the minister’s residence in the Barkhan area, the police initially identified them as Granaz, wife of Khan Muhammad Marri, and her two sons.

At the time, Marri said the corpses were of his wife and sons, alleging that they were held in Khetran’s private jail. He added that more of his children, including a daughter, were captives.

Subsequently, Granaz was recovered along with her 17-year-old daughter Farzana and son. Two other sons were recovered from Kohlu.

The woman is still unidentified.

The Barkhan triple murder saga saw dramatic twists after police arrested the provincial minister.

Victims tortured, sexually abused

Later a police surgeon who conducted a medical check-up of Granaz and her five children had said that evidence showed the woman’s teenage daughter was not only tortured but was also sexually abused.

The surgeon, Dr Ayesha Faiz of Civil Hospital Quetta, had said torture marks had been found on the body of the 17-year-old girl and she was also burnt with a cigarette.

“The evidence of sexual abuse with the girl was also found in the examination,” she had said, adding that her mother, Granaz, was also physically tortured as marks were found on her body.

Dr Faiz disclosed that the sons of Marri had also complained that they were sexually abused during confinement, but no evidence was found of sexual abuse with the boys in the recent past.

‘Small rooms’

In a video message released on Sunday, Granaz narrated her ordeal, recalling that the family was subjected to torture, kept separately in small rooms and weren’t allowed to meet with each other.

“It was a horrible experience that we can’t forget,” Granaz said. Her two teenage sons also narrated what happened to them while in captivity.

Granaz claimed that she was put in the private jail of Khetran. “We were tortured badly and kept separately in small rooms,” she said. “My six sons were not allowed to meet me.”

Marri had also been saying for the last two years that his wife and children were illegally detained, sexually abused and tortured by Khetran and his men in the private jail in Barkhan since 2019.

Their 15-year-old son said in the video, “We spent most of the time in Barkhan. Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran brought us to Quetta in tight security and kept us in his house.”

He said the minister handed over some family members to a man who took them to Duki and kept them in a hideout. However, just before security officials raided the place and recovered them, the man who was keeping an eye on the family disappeared and left them alone.

Marri’s other son, an 11-year-old, also narrated his story, recalling that they were forced to work for the minister and subjected to torture. “The brothers were kept in different rooms and were not allowed to meet our mother,” he said.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political meddling
Updated 10 Mar, 2023

Political meddling

The former ISI chief's meddling role first came to light with the Faizabad dharna in 2017.
Hyper paranoia
10 Mar, 2023

Hyper paranoia

THE scenes witnessed on television screens the other day were a disturbing reminder of state excesses that have been...
Sino-US confrontation
10 Mar, 2023

Sino-US confrontation

THE latent confrontation between the US-led West and Russia had been brewing for years before hostilities exploded...
Second thoughts?
Updated 09 Mar, 2023

Second thoughts?

Could it be that the PPP is considering breaking with the coalition to salvage the democratic process? Or could the reason be a more Machiavellian one?
Oil warning
09 Mar, 2023

Oil warning

THE danger of an imminent fuel shortage in the country is low since petrol and diesel stocks are well above the...
Hijab decision
09 Mar, 2023

Hijab decision

IN yet another example of the authorities enforcing what really should be a personal decision, the education...