DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 10, 2023

Nehru’s letters dispel Modi narrative on Kashmir ‘blunder’

Monitoring Desk Published March 10, 2023 Updated March 10, 2023 07:49am
<p>Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. — AFP</p>

Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. — AFP

A series of letters, which India’s current government has tried to keep classified, paint a weak picture of the Indian army’s position in its 1948 war with Pakistan, and that then-Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was urged to agree to a ceasefire by his most senior general.

According to a Guardian report, Mr Nehru was advised by Gen Sir Francis Robert Roy Bucher – who was the commander in chief of the Indian army – to compromise with Pakistan due to their military’s inability to withstand a long military operation.

The letters can have significant political consequences for India’s nationalist government – led by Prime Minister Modi – which had discredited Mr Nehru’s decision to compromise with Pakistan on the status of Kashmir as an ill-informed “blunder”, the Guardian said.

Indian-held Kashmir was illegally stripped of its special status in 2019, which gave the region constitutional autonomy. The Modi government justified its decision by suggesting that Mr Nehru had made a mistake.

Bucher papers reveal top general advised India’s first PM to pursue ceasefire with Pakistan in 1948

The correspondence from Gen Bucher shows that Mr Nehru’s decision was not a blunder, and that he was acting on his top commander’s advice that a political compromise was needed.

In his message to Mr Nehru, on November 28, 1948, Gen Bucher warned of fatigue among Indian troops in Kashmir, adding that an “overall military decision was no longer possible”.

Revealing Indian army’s weak positions on the battlefield, he wrote: “Army personnel evince two weaknesses, lack of training in the junior leaders, tiredness and ennui in the other ranks … In brief, the army needs respite for leave, training, and vitalising.”

There were also reports that Pakistan was planning to bomb Indian positions from the sky and was building roads to maintain and advance its positions.

Raising these concerns with Gen Bucher, Mr Nehru wrote “It is clear to me that we cannot rely on Pakistan remaining on the defensive.”

“In the event of Pakistan continuing their persistent shelling and offensive operation and our not being able to check this there, there is every likelihood of war taking place with Pakistan.”

In a later letter on Dec 28, Gen Bucher finally advised a ceasefire, saying “I am afraid we cannot take military action to stop every road-building operation by Pakistan. May I suggest a political approach to this problem.” The war ended with a ceasefire on Jan 1, 1949, and Mr Nehru provided special status to the state of Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir, giving the region autonomy.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2023

Kashmir Unrest
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political meddling
10 Mar, 2023

Political meddling

UNTIL not too long ago, Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed’s star was unmistakably in the ascendant. But since then, the now...
Hyper paranoia
10 Mar, 2023

Hyper paranoia

THE scenes witnessed on television screens the other day were a disturbing reminder of state excesses that have been...
Sino-US confrontation
10 Mar, 2023

Sino-US confrontation

THE latent confrontation between the US-led West and Russia had been brewing for years before hostilities exploded...
Second thoughts?
Updated 09 Mar, 2023

Second thoughts?

Could it be that the PPP is considering breaking with the coalition to salvage the democratic process? Or could the reason be a more Machiavellian one?
Oil warning
09 Mar, 2023

Oil warning

THE danger of an imminent fuel shortage in the country is low since petrol and diesel stocks are well above the...
Hijab decision
09 Mar, 2023

Hijab decision

IN yet another example of the authorities enforcing what really should be a personal decision, the education...