DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 09, 2023

SC disposes of NAB case after lacuna removed

Nasir Iqbal Published March 9, 2023 Updated March 9, 2023 07:52am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of a suo motu hearing it initiated to consider vires of Section 25(a) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), which empowers National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman to approve voluntary return, with the observation that the lacuna in the law had been removed through last year amendments in the accountability law.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, a three-judge bench disposed of the matter since it achieved the objective for which the top court had invoked its inherent jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution in Sept 2, 2016.

On Oct 24, 2016, the Supreme Court had restrained NAB chairman from approving voluntary return – a provision under the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 that allows the guilty of corruption to pay certain portions of the embezzled money and be released.

When the case was taken up on Wednesday, Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Aamir Rehman told the court that through the last year amendments to the ordinance, a wrongdoer entering into the voluntary return would also be considered a convict in a similar fashion as an accused entering into plea bargain. Likewise, the accused who enters into the voluntary return would also be barred from re-joining or holding any public office for a term of 10 years, the AAG explained, adding the purpose for which the suo motu proceedings had commenced had thus been achieved.

Court took suo motu notice on voluntary returns to NAB, seen as an ‘escape’ for embezzlers

The SC, however, disposed of the case with the observation that the matter had achieved fruition since the lacuna in the law had been removed through the amendments in the accountability law.

The suo motu was initiated by the Supreme Court on a note to the then chief justice of Pakistan in which the registrar had mentioned Sept 2, 2016 observations made by former judge Amir Hani Muslim while heading a two-judge bench in Karachi on a NAB appeal.

In his observations, Justice Muslim had deplored about the powers of NAB chairman under Section 25(a) of NAO since the accused gets off scot-free without any stigma after the voluntary return of the embezzled money. Prima facie, Section 25(a) seems to be in conflict with the provisions of the Constitution, therefore, the vires of this provision needs to be examined, the judge had stated while dictating the orders.

Justice Muslim had also stated that the issue concerns question of public importance having far-reaching effect that have a direct bearing on the fundamental rights of citizens of Pakistan.

The order had emphasised the need of laying down certain principles regarding cognisance of NAB in corruption matters under Section 9 of NAO to further examine whether NAB can extend its jurisdiction to take cognisance of the case that falls within the domain of the anti-corruption authorities or the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The Supreme Court felt the need of examining Section 9 of NAO after realising that NAB has started taking cognisance of petty matters that involved amounts less than Rs100 million when NAB ordinance was legislated primarily to counter mega scams.

In its order, the SC had noted that once the offender, accused of plundering colossal sums of money, deposits a portion of embezzled money, as determined by the NAB chairman voluntarily, that too, in installments, he stands discharged from all of his liability and goes back to join his job. “This frequent exercise of powers of voluntary return by the NAB chairman has in fact multiplied corruption on the one side and defeated the object of the NAB ordinance on the other,” the court had regretted.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Second thoughts?
Updated 09 Mar, 2023

Second thoughts?

PPP's complaints against the govt seem enough to be considered a deal-breaker for the two parties’ marriage of convenience at the centre.
Oil warning
09 Mar, 2023

Oil warning

THE danger of an imminent fuel shortage in the country is low since petrol and diesel stocks are well above the...
Hijab decision
09 Mar, 2023

Hijab decision

IN yet another example of the authorities enforcing what really should be a personal decision, the education...
Judging judges
Updated 08 Mar, 2023

Judging judges

For the man like Nisar who exercised sweeping powers at the time to now excuse himself as ‘merely human’ does not seem enough.
EmbraceEquity
08 Mar, 2023

EmbraceEquity

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day celebrates the achievements of women in their battle for gender equality; of course,...
Sheer hooliganism
08 Mar, 2023

Sheer hooliganism

AN ugly incident on the Punjab University campus in Lahore on Monday is illustrative of the vulgar display of power...