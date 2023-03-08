DAWN.COM Logo

Granaz records statement in abduction case

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 8, 2023 Updated March 8, 2023 10:53am
<p>Security forces personnel pose with the alleged family members of Khan Muhammad Marri from an “illegal confinement”. — Picture provided by Ismail Sasoli</p>

QUETTA: Amid tight security, provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran, who is under arrest in connection with the Barkhan killings, and Granaz, the wife of Khan Muhammad Marri, were produced before a judicial magistrate on Tuesday.

Granaz recorded her statement before judicial magistrate Samina Nasreen, in the presence of Sardar Khetran. After the statement, the crime branch police took her back, while Sardar Khetran also left the court amid tight security.

The minister is in district jail on judicial remand.

Police had arrested Sar­dar Khetran on Feb 22. He is accused of being behind the deaths of a woman and three young men who were allegedly being kept in his private jail.

Levies personnel recovered three members of Khan Marri’s family, including his wife Granaz and two children, on the night of Feb 22. Granaz, her 17-year-old daughter Farzana and her son Abdul Sattar had been recovered from an area near the border of Duki and Barkhan, and her other two sons from Kohlu.

