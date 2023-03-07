DAWN.COM Logo

BoI to table Asaan Karobaar bill

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 7, 2023 Updated March 7, 2023 07:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BoI) is all set to introduce an Asaan Karobaar Bill in parliament to facilitate small investors and protect owners to run their businesses smoothly

At a consultative workshop on Monday, Additional Secretary BoI Ms Ambreen Iftikhar said the valuable recommendations of the stakeholders would be incorporated in the draft bill.

She said that BoI was fully aware of the problems faced by different investors in initiating their businesses.

BoI Additional Secr­etary Khashi-ur-Rehman said the workshop provided a platform to discuss key provisions of the Asaan Karobaar legislation, its benefits and challenges, and for that purpose, experts from different fields were invited.

Limited access to finances, lack of skilled labour, poor infrastructure and a volatile business environment were the key challenges identified by the stakeholder in the workshop.

The moot was informed that the proposed bill will be introduced by the end of this month.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2023

