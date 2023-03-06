9 policemen martyred, 11 injured in blast near Balochistan Constabulary van in Bolan: police

At least nine personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary were martyred and 11 were wounded in a bomb attack in Bolan on Monday, police said.

Kachhi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahmood Notezai confirmed the casualties to Dawn.com. He said the blast occurred on the Kambri bridge in the area bordering the Sibi and Kachhi borders.

According to the official, preliminary evidence suggested that the blast was a suicide attack, but the exact nature of the blast will be ascertained after investigation.

SS Notezai said the injured persons are being moved to a nearby hospital, while bomb disposal squads and security personnel have arrived at the site.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway, he added.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has condemned the attack and expressed grief at the number of casualties.

He said terrorist elements wanted to accomplish their wicked aims through cowardly actions, adding that they were conspiring to keep Balochistan under-developed by creating unrest and instability in the province.

“All such conspiracies will be made unsuccessful with the public’s support,” the chief minister vowed in a statement.

Bizenjo conveyed his sympathies to the families of the martyred, asserting that they were national heroes. “The martyred’s sacrifices will not go to waste,” he promised.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.