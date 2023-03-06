Al Qaeda confirms killing of top commander in Yemen

DUBAI: Al Qaeda on Sunday confirmed the death of a senior figure in the network’s Yemen branch in a suspected US air strike last month, SITE Intelligence Group reported.
Security and local government sources said on Wednesday Hamad bin Hamoud al Tamimi had been killed, identifying him as a top leader of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which Washington regards as among the group’s most dangerous branches.
Tamimi, a Saudi also known as Abdel Aziz al Adnani, died in a drone strike on February 26 that targeted his residence in war-torn Yemen’s northern Marib province, according to the statement reported by SITE, which monitors jihadist websites.
The statement identified him as a “media official” who “previously managed external operations in the group, including those striking American interests”, SITE said.
Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2023
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.