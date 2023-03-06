DAWN.COM Logo

Al Qaeda confirms killing of top commander in Yemen

AFP Published March 6, 2023

DUBAI: Al Qaeda on Sunday confirmed the death of a senior figure in the network’s Yemen branch in a suspected US air strike last month, SITE Intelligence Group reported.

Security and local government sources said on Wednesday Hamad bin Hamoud al Tamimi had been killed, identifying him as a top leader of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which Washington regards as among the group’s most dangerous branches.

Tamimi, a Saudi also known as Abdel Aziz al Adnani, died in a drone strike on February 26 that targeted his residence in war-torn Yemen’s northern Marib province, according to the statement reported by SITE, which monitors jihadist websites.

The statement identified him as a “media official” who “previously managed external operations in the group, including those striking American interests”, SITE said.

