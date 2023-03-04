DAWN.COM Logo

Team arrives from Lahore to probe firing incident near PAF base

Mohammad Asghar Published March 4, 2023 Updated March 4, 2023 09:38am

RAWALPINDI: A joint investigation team (JIT), comprising senior police officers, representatives of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Intelligence Bureau, constituted by the Punjab chief minister to investigate celebratory firing which caused the closure of flying operation by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) at Nur Khan Airbase on Feb 24, and disrupted the prime minister’s departure to Lahore, arrived in the city and visited the base.

Following the CM’s directives, the Punjab home department had constituted the five-member JIT, headed by Additional Inspector General of Police Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Amin Bukhari, an officer from ISI and IB and another government officer.

According to sources, the JIT visited the scene of the incident at PAF Airbase on Friday and viewed CCTV footage and images. After collecting evidence and doing some paperwork, the JIT left for Lahore.

A first information report (FIR) had been registered with the Airport police on the complaint of the chief protocol officer (VVIP terminal) under relevant sections of the law.

Police tried to trace individuals involved in the firing which caused the closure of the flying operation. A vehicle from the PM’s security team was hit by a stray bullet that penetrated through its roof when it was parked at the base terminal. However, the driver remained unhurt.

For a safe operational environment from Nur Khan Base for VVIP movements, the authorities have asked the district administration to implement section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) efficiently.

According to a police report, the PM’s cavalcade arrived at 4pm and was parked at PAF Base Nur Khan Terminal.

Expressing concern over the rise in kite flying and firing in the vicinity of the Nur Khan Airbase, the authorities said kite strings and stray bullets posed a threat to the aircraft and human lives.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2023

