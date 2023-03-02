PM praises rescuers’ efforts in Turkiye

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday gave a grand reception in honour of the Pakistani rescuers who recently returned from the earthquake-hit areas of Turkiye and Syria after saving several lives during the rescue operations.

“On behalf of myself and on behalf of the government, I want to thank and appreciate you because you have strengthened the brotherly and fraternal ties with these two countries and infused vigour and affection in these relations with your meritorious services,” the prime minister told rescue team members at a ceremony held at the PM House.

According to the PM Office, Mr Sharif appreciated the humanitarian services of search and rescue teams sent to support and assist the earthquake-affected brotherly people of Turkiye and Syria and said: “We gathered here to praise them [rescue teams] as they had worked tirelessly in Turkiye and Syria and rendered commendable services. The 220 million people of Pakistan prayed for their success and appreciated the humanitarian services,” he added.

He said: “With hard work, dedication and professional manner, our teams performed the rescue work and saved dozens of people trapped under the rubble. With your benevolent and caring efforts, you have carved a place in the hearts of the people of Turkiye. They will remember your services forever.”

The prime minister recollected that during his visit to quake-hit region of Turkiye, he had met the rescue teams saving the lives. Pakistan, he said, had dispatched tonnes of relief assistance and the most-needed items such as tents, blankets and food, while an order for manufacturing of 50,000 winterized tents was also placed which would be sent soon.

He said the federal cabinet members, parliamentarians and government officials of Pakistan also committed their salaries for the relief fund.

He said the members of the rescue teams were the ‘heroes of the entire nation’ and opined that philanthropists, members of the non-governmental organisations (NGOs), charity organisations and the people of Pakistan had shown generosity for the quake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria with huge contributions.

The prime minister also commended NDMA for its role in the dispatch of relief assistance and goods, besides appreciated contributions of PIA and PAF.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2023