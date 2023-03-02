Malan guides England past Bangladesh in low-scoring thriller

DHAKA: Dawid Malan cracked an unbeaten century under pressure to guide world champions Eng­land to a thrilling three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the low-scoring first One-day International of their three-match series on Wednesday.

Set a modest target of 210 thanks largely to Najmul Hossain Shanto’s maiden ODI fifty, England looked in trouble at 65-4 after the hosts had them reeling with Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and James Vince all out cheaply but Malan held the innings together with a 145-ball 114 to take the touring side over the finish line with eight balls to spare.

The left-hander smashed eight fours and four sixes but more importantly held his nerve as wickets tumbled at the other end on a tricky surface to bring up his fourth century with a boundary in the 46th over. Ably supported by Adil Rashid (17 not out) towards the end, he hit another to the fence to settle the contest.

“I’ve spent a fair bit of time here in Bangladesh and at this ground and it definitely helps to have a little bit of experience,” said player of the match Malan, who has played domestic cricket in the country. “I definitely didn’t find it easy. I said to Jos Buttler if they had got another 30-40 more, it would have been incredibly tough to chase but credit to the way we hung in there with the ball and pegged them back after they had a decent start.

“We were expecting to lose wickets on a pitch like that. I don’t think you can walk out thinking you’re going to knock it off two down. Satisfying to get over the line, handling pressure is part of the job.”

England bowled out Bangladesh for 209 with Moeen Ali, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Rashid each claiming two wickets and Shanto navigating the spin and bounce to score an 82-ball 58.

The hosts made a decent start after electing to bat first, with skipper Tamim Iqbal making 23. But after Chris Woakes earned the first breakthrough with the wicket of Liton Das, England struck whenever a partnership was developing.

Tamim was bowled by Wood before spinners were called into action, as England got valuable South Asian practice ahead of their defence of the ODI World Cup crown in India later this year.

Moeen bowled Shakib Al Hasan for eight before Rashid picked up the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim. Shanto and Mahmudullah Riyad (31) forged a 53-run partnership for the fifth wicket before they fell in successive overs. Debutant Will Jacks claimed the wicket of Afif Hossain three overs later to kill off Bangladesh’s remaining chance of putting up a big total.

England made a poor start with the bat, with Taijul Islam picking up 3-54 and complemented brilliantly by other bowlers as Bangladesh made a match out of low scores.

With help from Shakib, Mehidy Miraz and Taskin Ahmed, the visitors were reduced to 103-5 halfway through the innings with Roy, Buttler and Vince all out for single-digit scores.

Jacks made a valiant 26 and then Moeen provided Malan with some support in a vital 38-run sixth wicket stand before Mehidy dismissed him for 14.

However Malan, who along with Moeen participated in the recent Bangladesh Premier Lea­gue Twenty20 tournament, hung on to keep England in the hunt.

Tamim took a fine diving catch at mid-on to dismiss Woakes off Taijul for seven to give the game some tension with England still needing 49. But Malan, who came to the crease in the second over after Shakib dismissed Roy for four, guided Rashid to complete the win.

Scoreboard

BANGLADESH:

Tamim Iqbal b Wood 23

Liton Das lbw Woakes 7

Najmul Hossain Shanto c Roy b Rashid 58

Mushfiqur Rahim c Wood b Rashid 16

Shakib Al Hasan b Ali 8

Mahmudullah c Buttler b Wood 31

Afif Hossain c Rashid b Jacks 9

Mehidy Hasan c Buttler b Archer 7

Taskin Ahmed c Buttler b Archer 14

Taijul Islam c&b Ali 10

Mustafizur Rahman not out 0

EXTRAS (B-1, LB-9, NB-4, W-12) 26

TOTAL (all out, 47.2 overs) 209

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-33 (Liton), 2-51 (Tamim), 3-95 (Mushfiqur), 4-106 (Shakib), 5-159 (Najmul), 6-162 (Mahmudullah), 7-175 (Afif), 8-182 (Mehidy), 9-208 (Taskin)

BOWLING: Woakes 8-0-28-1 (1w), Archer 10-0-37-2 (4w, 3nb), Wood 8-0-34-2 (3w, 1nb), Ali 7.2-0-35-2, Rashid 9-0-47-2 (3w), Jacks 5-0-18-1 (1w)

ENGLAND:

J. Roy c Tamim b Shakib 4

P. Salt b Taijul 12

D. Malan not out 114

J. Vince st Mushfiqur b Taijul 6

J. Buttler c Najmul b Taskin 9

W. Jacks c Afif b Mehidy 26

M. Ali b Mehidy 14

C. Woakes c Tamim b Taijul 7

A. Rashid not out 17

EXTRAS (LB-1, W-2) 3

TOTAL (for 7 wickets, 48.4 overs) 212

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-4 (Roy), 2-35 (Salt), 3-45 (Vince), 4-65 (Buttler), 5-103 (Jacks), 6-141 (Ali), 7-161 (Woakes)

DID NOT BAT: M. Wood, J. Archer

BOWLING: Shakib 10-0-45-1 (1w), Taskin 9-1-26-1, Taijul 10-0-54-3, Mehidy 10-2-35-2, Mustafizur 8-0-42-0 (1w), Najmul 1.4-0-9-0

RESULT: England won by three wickets.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2023