Jirga resolves decades-old dispute in Bajaur

BAJAUR: A jirga resolved a decades-old tribal conflict between two groups in Khazana area of Khar tehsil here on Tuesday.

The Almzeb and Aziz Khan groups announced in a meeting that after a 35-year-long hostility over a piece of land, which claimed many lives, they had decided to bury the hatchet.

Besides people from all walks of life, senior officials of the district administration and police, including district police officer Nazeer Khan and assistant commissioner Mohibullah Khan Yousafzai, too, were in attendance.

The speakers, including elders and political and religious leaders, welcomed the peaceful resolution of the dispute and urged other groups to follow suit to promote peace in the region.

They insisted that dialogue was the best and effective answer to all conflicts.

The speakers advocated the intervention of tribal elders and political and religious leaders for conflict resolution in line with local traditions.

INJURED IN ATTACK: Gunmen injured a man in the Inayat Kalley Bazaar here on Tuesday.

The police said Subhan Khan, 46, was targeted by men carrying automatic rifles as he was out shopping.

They said the gun attack critically wounded the resident, who was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar. The police said the attackers fled after firing.

A police official, who visited the area, said the injured belonged to Damadola area in Mamund tehsil and had come to the bazaar to buy stuff for family. He said the reason for the attack wasn’t immediately known.

“We [police] have begun an investigation to know the cause of the attack and search for gunmen,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2023