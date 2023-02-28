4m clicks within days after launch of digital census

ISLAMABAD: The self-enumeration portal of Pak­istan Bureau of Statis­tics received four million clicks from people over the last few days as part of seventh digital population and housing census.

While the field enumeration will start on March 1, the self-enumeration option through the portal launched on February 20 will continue till March 3.

PBS member Sarwar Gondal told a news conference that the response from people had been ‘very great’ in just few days. This was the first if its kind digital census in South Asia, he added.

However, he admitted, there were some minor is­­sues being reported, which have been communicated to the National Database and Registration Autho­ri­­ty (Nadra), who is taking care of the technology sol­utions behind the census.

Responding to a quest­i­­on regarding concerns being raised on the process from Sindh, in particular Kar­a­chi, Balochistan and a few other quarters, Mr Gondal shared that prior to the cen­­sus extensive and inte­nsive consultations were held at levels, especially with provincial stakeholders to explain the complete digital process.

The apprehensions being raised are due to a lack of understanding of what the census process entails.

While responding to questions, Mr Gondal also shared details of how the safety and security of data had been secured. He said over 100,000 fully trained enumerators would be using tablets to fill out census information visiting door to door, while geo-tagging the structures.

