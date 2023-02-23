DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 23, 2023

Closure of Torkham border enters fourth day

Our Correspondent’ Published February 23, 2023 Updated February 23, 2023 07:03am

KHYBER: The continuous closure of the Torkham border forced drivers of over 50 trucks loaded with perishable food items to return to Peshawar as the border crossing remained closed for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday.

Most of the stranded transporters said they were running short of money as they had exhausted their limited financial resources while helplessly waiting for reopening of the border.

The truckers said they also feared theft of trade merchandise and sabotage acts by miscreants.

The local police and the security forces showed leniency by allowing traders, customs clearing agents and hundreds of daily wagers and porters to go to the border crossing despite a complete halt in trade activities.

A group of labourers also demonstrated near the crossing, reiterating their demand for reopening the border and restoring their jobs.

They called upon Islamabad and Kabul to initiate a meaningful dialogue for finding a permanent solution to the issues concerning cross-border movement of citizens, refrain from politicising petty border issues and allow bilateral trade to flourish without any hindrance.

Customs offices also reopened with officials saying they were ready to restart goods clearance once they got a nod from higher authorities.

A local youth organisation arranged food and other necessary items, including warm clothes and quilts, for nearly 800 stranded Afghans, mostly women and children.

Most of the stranded Afghans are staying in warehouses at Torkham, trucks parked on the roadsides and in the nearby deserted railway tunnels.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

NAB chief’s exit
23 Feb, 2023

NAB chief’s exit

AFTAB Sultan, whom Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had described last July as “a man of impeccable integrity,...
Barkhan outrage
Updated 23 Feb, 2023

Barkhan outrage

There can be no place for private jails in a state that supposedly adheres to constitutional order.
Changing politics
23 Feb, 2023

Changing politics

CHAUDHRY Parvez Elahi’s decision to join the PTI betrays his desperation to stay relevant in Punjab’s rapidly...
Disparity in society
Updated 22 Feb, 2023

Disparity in society

The IMF chief’s statement about Pakistan shows that differences between the two sides are far from settled.
Terrorism coverage
22 Feb, 2023

Terrorism coverage

AS Pakistan faces a resurgent wave of terrorism, important questions need to be discussed about how the media covers...
Silencing sexist vitriol
22 Feb, 2023

Silencing sexist vitriol

THE political arena has become an increasingly crass and ugly place, where invective has overtaken debate, and basic...