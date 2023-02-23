Closure of Torkham border enters fourth day

KHYBER: The continuous closure of the Torkham border forced drivers of over 50 trucks loaded with perishable food items to return to Peshawar as the border crossing remained closed for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday.

Most of the stranded transporters said they were running short of money as they had exhausted their limited financial resources while helplessly waiting for reopening of the border.

The truckers said they also feared theft of trade merchandise and sabotage acts by miscreants.

The local police and the security forces showed leniency by allowing traders, customs clearing agents and hundreds of daily wagers and porters to go to the border crossing despite a complete halt in trade activities.

A group of labourers also demonstrated near the crossing, reiterating their demand for reopening the border and restoring their jobs.

They called upon Islamabad and Kabul to initiate a meaningful dialogue for finding a permanent solution to the issues concerning cross-border movement of citizens, refrain from politicising petty border issues and allow bilateral trade to flourish without any hindrance.

Customs offices also reopened with officials saying they were ready to restart goods clearance once they got a nod from higher authorities.

A local youth organisation arranged food and other necessary items, including warm clothes and quilts, for nearly 800 stranded Afghans, mostly women and children.

Most of the stranded Afghans are staying in warehouses at Torkham, trucks parked on the roadsides and in the nearby deserted railway tunnels.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2023