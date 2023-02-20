DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 20, 2023

Call for greater dialogue to steer Pakistan out of crises

Imran Ayub Published February 20, 2023 Updated February 20, 2023 06:51am
PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Haji Lashkari Raisani and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar address a presser at Karachi Press Club on Sunday.—APP
PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Haji Lashkari Raisani and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar address a presser at Karachi Press Club on Sunday.—APP

KARACHI: Dubbing current political leadership ‘incapable’, parliamentary system ‘ineffective’ and economy ‘on the verge of collapse’, politicians from different backgrounds on Sunday called for a greater dialogue among political stakeholders to develop consensus on a strategy to steer Pakistan out of present turmoil.

Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former PPP senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and senior politician from Balochistan Lashkari Raisani, who gathered here at Karachi Press Club under the banner of ‘Reimagining Pakistan’, also urged leaders from across political spectrum to rise above their individual and party interests to meet multiple challenges faced by the country.

Expressing these views as part of a nationwide campaign through seminars to develop a consensus on the future course of action for stability, the three leaders also shared a brief of what was meant to be discussed in detail at the Feb 18 seminar that was postponed after a terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office.

Former premier Abbasi claimed that Reimagining Pakistan was an “apolitical platform for political awakening among the parties” so they could return to their real agenda of reforms, stability and consensus on key national issues.

Ex-PM Abbasi says political, economic and constitutional system has miserably failed

“The current system whether it’s political, economic or constitutional has failed miserably,” said the PML-N leader, sitting beside Mr Khokhar and Mr Raisani.

Shrinking democratic space

“Today’s politics, as we all know, is restricted to allegations and counter-allegations. We have moved from debate to abuse and from argument to revenge. So we in fact are making attempts to explore options to seek solutions. We are here to awaken the political forces and make them realise that to run the country and this system they would have to keep their political interests aside,” the former prime minister said.

However, he ruled out any possibility of turning “Reimagining Pakistan” into a political party, claiming that most of the members were already part of different political parties and they were not involved in this exercise for want of power.

He also announced that the Feb 18 seminar, which was third in the series of Reimagining Pakistan seminars, would be held on March 4.

Mr Khokhar said he had no plan to form or join any party, pointing out that his initiative to found Reimagining Pakistan was a ‘non-partisan’ effort to find ways to bring the country out of the economic quagmire and degeneration in politics.

“How can one doubt this platform as power hungry? We are talking about the failure of this system and exploring options to steer nation out of this crisis. So how can we be suspected for initiating this to get some space or power from the same system,” the former senator explained in response to another question.

Mr Raisani regretted how the Pakistan Democratic Movement government failed to meet the expectations of the people despite being represented by almost all key political parties of the country.

“But we are seeing how they are failing to address even the basic issues which strengthen the democracy and the parliament. We see how this whole system is being exploited in the name of accountability and rule of law.”

Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A seismic shift?
Updated 20 Feb, 2023

A seismic shift?

The frequent sight of missing people’s families holding sit-ins is a stain on Pakistan’s global standing.
Secure transport
20 Feb, 2023

Secure transport

AS terrorists seek to cause maximum damage by attacking ‘soft’ targets, the authorities need to step up...
Judge, jury, executioner
Updated 20 Feb, 2023

Judge, jury, executioner

It is a shame that by acting as judge, jury and executioner, Islamabad Police negated the good work they had clearly done in nabbing suspected rapists.
Security stocktaking
Updated 19 Feb, 2023

Security stocktaking

Experts have called for a security audit in the wake of the Karachi attack.
Courting arrest
19 Feb, 2023

Courting arrest

THE PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, which it plans to commence from Lahore on Wednesday, Feb 22, will be an acid...
Leopard’s day out
19 Feb, 2023

Leopard’s day out

THINGS got about as wild as they can get in Islamabad’s DHA Phase II on Friday, when a leopard kept as a pet by a...