Democracy was the casualty when any country postponed elections, says President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said democracy was the casualty whenever elections were postponed in any country, pointing out that the Constitution was “under attack” due to the possible postponement of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial elections.

The Punjab and KP assemblies — where the PTI had governments — were dissolved on January 14 and January 18, respectively, in an attempt to pave the way for snap polls. On Jan 24, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wrote letters to the principal secretaries of Punjab and KP governors, suggesting elections in Punjab between April 9 and 13, and in KP between April 15 and 17.

President Alvi had also urged the ECP on Feb 8 to “immediately announce” the date for polls in KP and Punjab and put an end to “dangerous speculative propaganda” on both the provincial assembly and general elections. However, so far, the governors of the two provinces have refra­ined from providing any date for the polls on several pretexts.

Speaking to members of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) at the Civil Aviation Authority auditorium today, Dr Alvi said: “Nowadays, there is an attack on the Constitution.”

Alvi said people saw a “dictator promising polls in 90 days and then dragging his rule for ten years” amidst the hanging of a politician. “It is time to abide by the Constitution, failing which there is a huge risk,” he added.

The president said he wrote to the chief election commissioner on the pretext of postponement of polls. He added that he mentioned in the letter that elections were not postponed in the US during the war of 1812 when the White House and Capitol Hill buildings were burnt.

The president observed that all four pillars of the state were “ridden by termites”, saying that Pakistan was facing a crisis of existence which then demands action and thus, major decisions need to be taken.

Responding to the HCCI president’s proposal for a charter of economy for consistent economic policies, Dr Alvi said it was difficult to make people sit at one table for talks. “Nobody wants to talk to each other,” he added.

Alvi said that whenever he endeavoured for dialogue, he got evasive replies despite the fact that there was “a fire in Pakistan” and the country was sinking. “There is huge polarisation but as you have suggested, I am still trying,” he said.

He said rooms were filled with “files on reforms” but those supposed to ensure reforms lacked an impressive track record. He came hard on all pillars of the state for their performances.

Alvi invites CEC for ‘urgent meeting’

A day ago, Alvi invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for an urgent meeting on February 20 (Monday) regarding consultations on a date for elections in KP and Punjab.

The meeting, to be held at Aiwan-i-Sadr, will discuss Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017 which details that the president is entrusted to announce the election date after consulting the ECP.

Snap elections have long been a demand of the PTI since ex-premier Imran Khan was ousted in a vote of no-confidence. Imran insists that only a government with the mandate can carry out the tough decisions required to get the country out of the economic morass it is currently in.