February 13, 2023

Transgender person killed in Kohat ambush

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 07:13am

KOHAT: A transgender person was killed and two were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in was ambushed near Jarma Bridge on Bannu Road here on Sunday.

The Saddar police quoted one of the wounded transgender individuals as saying that they were coming back to their house after performing at a wedding party on Saturday night when their vehicle came under heavy fire.

She said one of their companions, namely Tariq alias Mishi from Nasratkhel area was killed, while Niaz Mohammad alias Naizo, an Afghan refugee, and Hussain alias Rabia of Nowshera sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to the KDA Teaching Hospital, where dozens of transgender persons had gathered.

Saddar SHO Qismat Khan told Dawn that the attacker, who was a brother of the deceased individual, had chosen the Jarma Bridge because vehicles slowed down for taking a turn. He said the killing was carried out to save family honour.

Arif Saleem, father of Mishi, told the Saddar police that his eldest son, Asif Saleem was angry over the passing of derogatory remarks by the people about his brother.

He got registered an FIR, in which he stated that Saleem had been telling the family he would kill his brother for feeling insulted because he could not compromise his family’s honour anymore.

The police launched a search operation in the area for arrest of the alleged attacker.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2023

