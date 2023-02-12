Imran says he was made ‘punching bag’ while ex-COAS Bajwa was ‘super king’

PTI chief Imran Khan on Sunday claimed he was made the “punching bag” and was on the receiving end of criticism for his government’s performance despite the fact that ex-army chief retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the “super king” behind all decisions.

In recent months, the PTI chief has been increasingly vocal about Bajwa’s alleged aid to his opponents — mainly the PPP and PML-N — in his ouster in April last year, more so after the general passed the baton to his successor.

Earlier this week, he had also called for an internal military inquiry against Bajwa for his alleged “admission” about being involved in the PTI government’s ouster and claimed that policies set in place by the former army chief were still continuing.

In a televised address on Sunday, the former premier talked at length about the former chief of army staff (COAS), saying that the PTI government used to take decisions after seeking his formal approval.

“However, when I used to press for accountability of the corrupt, no one listened,” he said. “Even the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was in Gen Bajwa’s hands.”

Imran lamented that there was no one to keep a check on the kind of power Gen Bajwa possessed. “That kind of power went unchecked. I was criticised all the time. I was the punching bag while all the power resided with Gen Bajwa.”

The PTI chief claimed that incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was Gen Bajwa’s “favourite”.

“We couldn’t do anything with the cases against Shehbaz. They (establishment) had decided that he will be made the prime minister.”

Imran said it was imperative that whoever possessed the authority take responsibility and be answerable for their actions. “Whenever my government made a good decision, Gen Bajwa claimed it. But I took the fall when the decisions proved to be bad.”

The ex-PM pointed out that if one person unilaterally decided for the whole country behind closed doors, then the current crisis the country was facing was inevitable.

“What we are suffering today is all because of that,” he said. “If criticism was allowed against Gen Bajwa, the country wouldn’t be in the state it is in.”

Imran said Gen Bajwa could do whatever he wanted and there was no criticism allowed of him. “Whenever there was criticism of him, journalists had to run away. Even Moeed Pirzada is still out of the country.”

Imran questioned Gen Bajwa’s knowledge about economics, expressing surprise over the retired general’s remarks to journalist Javed Chaudhry.

In the column, the ex-army chief said his “crime” was not stepping in to save Imran’s government. He was also quoted as saying that “these people (the PTI) were dangerous for the country”.

“Gen Bajwa had said the economy was messed up and America was not happy with Imran Khan,” the PTI chief said, remarking that the ex-COAS portrayed himself to be an expert on the economy, foreign policy and politics.

“What does he even know about economics?” Imran asked. “Gen Bajwa was convincing me to replace the then-Punjab chief minister with a landgrabber.”

At the same time, Imran also acknowledged that Bajwa stood with the PTI government and supported its policies when the coronavirus pandemic was raging on.

“Gen Bajwa supported us on this,” he said. “There were more things he lent support for, such as during the polio and locust crises.”

‘Will announce date for court arrest drive soon’

During the address, Imran also said he was “fully preparing” for the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (court arrest drive).

“I’m happy that people are registering for it,” he said. “I will soon announce when it will begin.”

Towards the end of his address, Imran told the country’s youth who were thinking to leave the country that there was no place to run to.

“The nations that don’t fight for independence, never achieve it,” he concluded. “The chains do not come off themselves but they have to be broken.”