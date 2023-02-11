PM asks provinces to crush fresh wave of terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday asked provinces to take all possible measures to crush a fresh wave of terrorism after a horrible picture was painted by the Punjab police chief and the chief secretary about the resurgence of terrorists in the country during a top-level meeting on the country’s security.

Presiding over the security meeting, the prime minister directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to visit all provinces to have a close coordination with the provincial governments to collectively fight the new wave of terrorism.

He directed the federal interior ministry and the provincial governments to rejuvenate counterterrorism departments, equip security personnel with latest weapons and gadgets, ensure close liaison among them and improve performance of Safe City Projects (network of CCTV cameras in cities).

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the premier also ordered implementation of decisions of the apex committee in letter and spirit.

Pledges support to Turkiye in wake of deadly earthquake

A source privy to the meeting told Dawn that the inspector general of police and Punjab chief secretary told the meeting that insurgents had penetrated major cities of the country, especially in Punjab.

They also gave a similar briefing to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday during a meeting held to review possibilities of provincial assembly’s elections in Punjab.

They quoted a recent abortive attempt by some terrorists at a police station in Mianwali on Feb 1 and said terrorists were hiding in a nearby mosque in the guise of women.

Earlier in Lahore, the prime minister said Pakistan would extend every possible support to Turkiye in the wake of a deadly earthquake and urged the people to donate generously in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

The prime minister saw off a cargo plane carrying relief goods of 20 tonnes for the earthquake victims of Turkiye at the Lahore airport on Friday.

“Pakistan has established an air, land and sea bridge for the provision of relief assistance for our brothers and sisters in Turkiye and Syria,” the prime minister told reporters present on the occasion, adding that Pakistan would continue to stand by Turkiye in this difficult hour.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2023