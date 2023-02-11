Foolproof security ordered for CPEC projects staff in south Punjab

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Foolproof security arrangements have been ordered in south Punjab, especially for the protection of Chinese citizens engaged in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects against any terrorist activity.

South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police Maqsoodul Hasan gave the orders while reviewing the security arrangements at the residential area and workplace of the Chinese citizens and important installations during his visit to the Multan Industrial Estate.

He directed the police officials deployed there to remain extra alert and perform their duty diligently.

The additional IG said the successful completion of the CPEC project was a priority for the government and it was the responsibility of the security agencies to provide foolproof security to the staff working there, especially the foreigners.

He ordered them to keep a close eye on suspicious elements in the vicinity of the project area in view of the current situation.

Mr Hassan further said the police and other security agencies were making their best efforts to fail the nefarious designs of terrorists and miscreants, and eliminate terrorism.

Officers should be in the field with the personnel to deal with any act of terrorism, he added.

Security will also be beefed up around mosques and other places of worship.

ARDAL ROOM: Regional Police Officer retired Capt Sajjad Hasan Khan held an Ardal Room at the DG Khan Police Lines for the hearing of show-cause notices served to officials on different charges in different districts of the region.

During the hearings 50 cases, the RPO punished six sub-inspectors (SIs) and two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) with censure and forfeiture of their service for misuse of authority, negligence, carelessness and inadequate investigation.

He also ordered launching of inquiries against six show-cause notices.

Addressing the officials on the occasion, he said they should perform their duties with honesty and integrity to ensure rule of law and delivery of justice on merit.

He said misuse of powers, corruption and negligence in performing duties would not be tolerated.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2023