DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 09, 2023

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fall below $3bn

Reuters | Dawn.com Published February 9, 2023 Updated February 9, 2023 09:44pm

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by $170 million to $2.9 billion in the week ending on February 3, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The country is locked in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release much-needed money under a stalled bailout programme.

A successful outcome with the IMF would also help to release money from other platforms that are looking for a greenlight from the lender.

The SBP handout issued today said that the decrease was due to “external debt payments”.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.6bn, bringing the country’s total liquid foreign reserves to $8.5bn.

Arif Habib Ltd calculated that reserves were at their lowest since February 2014 and cover a little more than two weeks of imports.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that matters between the government and the IMF were expected to be settled today.

Cash-strapped Pakistan has been holding talks with the IMF in a bid to unlock funds from a $7 billion bailout designed to ward off an economic meltdown. The talks are meant to clear the IMF’s 9th review of its Extended Fund Facility, aimed at helping countries with balance-of-payments crises.

The lender had set several conditions for resuming the bailout, including a market-determined exchange rate for the local currency and an easing of fuel subsidies. The central bank recently removed a cap on exchange rates and the government raised fuel prices by 16 per cent.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No excuses
Updated 09 Feb, 2023

No excuses

The govt should stop attempting to hijack the electoral process with its shenanigans and assist ECP to fulfill its role.
Growing expenses
09 Feb, 2023

Growing expenses

WITH their costs going up following the massive currency devaluation and increase in fuel prices in the last couple...
Toxic environment
09 Feb, 2023

Toxic environment

FOR millions in our teeming cities, clean air and water have become luxuries. What is even more alarming is that...
A grave tragedy
Updated 08 Feb, 2023

A grave tragedy

It is hoped that Pakistan continues to send as many personnel and relief goods as needed to Turkiye, Syria.
Pharma shutdown
08 Feb, 2023

Pharma shutdown

IN the midst of an economic and political maelstrom, a fresh crisis threatens the availability of drugs in the...
PSL season
Updated 08 Feb, 2023

PSL season

PSL has provided a launching pad for several of the team’s current stars, and for them, hitting top form will be key.