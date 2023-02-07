DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 07, 2023

Rare unity in Sindh Assembly over condemnation of Peshawar attack

Tahir Siddiqui Published February 7, 2023 Updated February 7, 2023 10:39am

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday unanimously condemned the Peshawar suicide attack that killed over 100 people and termed the incident a new ‘threat’ to national security.

Through a joint resolution, the house extended heartfelt condolences to the families of martyrs and resolved that such cowardly incidents cannot shake our commitments.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Nida Khuhro and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s parliamentary party leader Rana Ansar jointly moved the resolution.

It said: “The House condemns the dastardly bomb blast by terrorists in the mosque located within the premises of Police Lines Peshawar on 30th January, 2023. Over 100 people have embraced martyrdom in the blast which occurred while the prayer was being offered. The incident is a testament that the terrorists and their ideology pose a renewed threat to our national security.

“Pakistan has always played the role of a frontline state in the war against terrorism and we reaffirm our commitment as a resilient nation to uproot the menace of terrorism from our beloved motherland,” it added.

Muttahida, GDA, PTI lawmakers offer fateha for Musharraf

Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari presented the resolution to the house that was adopted unanimously.

Earlier, the lawmakers prayed for the people affected with a huge earthquake in Turkiye and Syria and expressed solidarity with the people of the two countries.

Lawmakers belonging to the MQM-P, Grand Democratic Alliance and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf also prayed for the departed soul of former military dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf and those who lost their lives in Peshawar blast.

Question Hour

Health Minister Azra Pechuho informed the Sindh Assembly that as many as 62 people died of dengue after floods in the province.

While furnishing replies to the written and verbal queries of the lawmakers during Question Hour, she said that number of mosquitoes had increased considerably due to the stagnant floodwaters, adding that around 23,000 persons were tested positive for dengue in 2022.

“Some parts of Sindh are still submerged in floodwater,” she said and added that pre-emptive measures were taken before every monsoon season to prevent birth of mosquitoes.

To a question regarding non-functional CT scan and MRI machines at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, the health minister conceded that the CT scan machine was non-functional while MRI machine had been repaired.

She said that CT scan machine had been installed in 2011 that completed its life in 2019. “Patients are entertained for CT scans at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Trauma Centre located within the premises of Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi,” she added

She said that payments for machines procurement were made in US dollars and the provincial government was importing only much needed machines due to hike in US dollar value.

In a reply to another question, the health minister said that the province currently had two DNA testing laboratories in Karachi and Jamshoro.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2023

