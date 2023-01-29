PTI stages rally in Bannu against Holy Quran’s desecration in Sweden

LAKKI MARWAT: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Youth Council, Bannu chapter, demonstrated on Saturday against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

The council president Ishaq Khan led a rally, which appeared from the party’s office in Bannu city and converged outside the press club after passing through different bazaars.

The protesters burnt the flags of Sweden and condemned the burning of Holy Quran.

Speaking on the occasion, Ishaq Khan, Hazrat Ali Khan, Malik Shaizullah Khan, Naser Khan and others denounced the sacrilegious act.

They said no one could be permitted to carry out such blasphemous acts and target Muslims and their values in the guise of freedom of expression.

They asked the government to sever diplomatic ties with Sweden and expel the Swedish ambassador from the country.

SPORTS FACILITIES: Players and office-bearers of sports organisations have asked the district administration to probe the substandard levelling of a football ground and racetracks, and irregularities in utilisation of funds meant for promotion of sports.

The demands were made during an open kuctchery convened by deputy commissioner Aun Haidar Gondal on Saturday.

Bannu regional sports officer Shafqatullah Khan and district sports officer Adil Shah were also present.

District sports association chairman Israr Bangash, general secretary Mohammad Nizamul Haq and others said Bannu lacked proper sports facilities despite having over one million population.

On the occasion, Mr Gondal announced the formation of a committee to inspect the projects of football ground and racetracks and probe fund utilisation in sports department.

He said work on a swimming pool and a cricket stadium would begin soon.

He directed leasing out land located in front of the cantonment police station to the sports department for holding sports activities.

NOTICE: Lakki Marwat district food controller Aman Khan has issued a notice to management of a flour mill in Darra Pezu town to explain reasons for the delay in supply of subsidised flour to dealers.

He said the department had received complaints about the mill’s involvement in delayed supply of subsidised wheat flour to dealers as consumers had to wait for hours at the outlets to get the commodity.

BOYCOTT: Members of Bannu bar association on Saturday boycotted courts to protest the government’s failure to demolish the ramshackle building of the bar room.

Talking to journalists, association’s president Malik Noorzada Khan Advocate said the old building of the bar room had been declared dangerous, yet it was not razed. He asked the authorities to construct a new building of bar room.

OPERATION: The security forces continued to pound hideouts of terrorists in the forest along the Kurrum River in Lakki district for the third day on Saturday official sources said.

Meanwhile, mobile phone service remained suspended in the areas for the third day, troubling residents.

