Fawad Chaudhry presented in Islamabad court as police press for physical remand

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was on Saturday produced before a sessions court in Islamabad as it took up a plea filed by the police challenging the judicial magistrate’s refusal yesterday to extend his physical remand.

The PTI leader was presented on a directive issued by Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Mehmood Khan who said the appearance of a suspect in the court was mandatory in cases where investigators seek a physical remand.

Concurrently, another hearing on the PTI leader’s petition seeking post-arrest bail is also under way at a local court.

The two cases are being heard separately at different courts located in close proximity at the F-8 Kacheri (a judicial complex for district courts).

The former information minister had on Friday moved an application through his attorney before additional district and sessions judge Faizan Haider Gillani seeking his bail.

Chaudhry was taken into custody after a first information report (FIR) against him was registered at Islamabad’s Kohsar police station on a complaint of Election Commission Secretary Umar Hameed.

Police invoked sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief), and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code against him.

The FIR stated that Chaudhry, in a speech outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s house, had allegedly threatened the ECP and their family members.

Police petition hearing

As the PTI leader was brought to the court today, his defence attorney Babar Awan questioned the merits of the case and insisted his client did not say anything that would pose a security risk to the country.

“The whole of the PTI has similar views that Fawad Chaudhry said in his statement,” Awan told the court.

He said the PTI leader did not flee the country on the pretext of health.

Earlier, the court summoned the prosecutor and asked him to read out the petition seeking the extension in the physical remand of the PTI leader.

Prosecutor Adnan said it was necessary to take Chaudhry to Lahore for a “photogrammetric test”. “We also need access to the suspect’s electronic gadgets including his mobile phone and laptop to determine other elements who connived with him.”

He urged the court to set aside the judicial magistrate’s order and grant an extension in the physical remand of the ex-minister.

The prosecutor insisted that there was ample “electronic material” available against Chaudhry.

Awan rued that his client was being deprived of his fundamental right to meet his family and legal team.

He cited a case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and said Chaudhry was denied the provision that the mother of the convicted Indian naval official was given.

Awan said his client could not be produced despite the court orders.

He also opposed the police request seeking to take Chaudhry to Lahore, saying “it is not a video leak case” to determine the physical features of the detainee.

He claimed that multiple sections of the police rules were allegedly violated in the FIR filed against Chaudhry. He added that the case was registered online. “This is a fraud and they think people are fools,” said Awan.

At the start of the hearing, the judge asked the prosecution about the investigation conducted during the two-day physical remand of the PTI leader.

The state counsel responded that investigators “practically got one day” to grill the suspect. “We need to conduct a photogrammetric test on the detainee,” the officer told the court.

Awan objected to the non-appearance of the investigation officer. He argued that his team had not been given any prior notice by the police seeking to challenge the court orders.

“This country has become a banana republic,” he contended.

After hearing arguments, the court asked police to produce the PTI leader before the court, saying the production of the suspect was mandatory in a plea seeking an extension in physical remand.

Hearing on bail plea

At the same time, a sessions court is hearing a post-arrest bail petitionfiled by the PTI. Chaudhry’s counsels Babar Awan and Ali Bukhari turned up before the court.

Judge Faizan Haider Gillani informed the PTI legal team that the police investigator had told the court they have challenged the court’s rejection of their petition to extend the physical remand of the PTI leader.

“We did not get any notice. The investigators should have informed us,” Awan responded.

The judge said the information had now been conveyed through the court anyway.

In his plea, the PTI leader contended that the allegations levelled against him in the FIR were false, frivolous and baseless. He said the case against him was based on mala fide, alleging that the government was trying to “blackmail” him.

