DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 28, 2023

All female umpires for first time at women’s T20 World Cup

AFP Published January 28, 2023 Updated January 28, 2023 06:57am

DUBAI: The women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa next month will feature for the first time an all-female panel of match officials, the International Cricket Council announced on Friday.

Previous tournaments have all included a number of male umpires or match referees but for the South African event, all 13 officials — 10 umpires and three referees — will be women.

Wasim Khan, ICC’s general manager - cricket, said he was “thrilled” by the appointments.

“This announcement is a reflection of our intent... and just the start of our journey where men and women enjoy the same opportunities across our sport,” he said.

“We are committed to continuing to support our female match officials and provide opportunities to showcase their talents on the global stage.” The panel includes seven first-timers at the women’s T20 World Cup and reflects a constant rise in the number of women officiating in global tournaments.

“It shows the next generation that there is a career and a pathway that takes them to the very top of the game, the World Cup, even if you’re not a player,” said Snehal Pradhan, ICC manager women’s cricket.

“It shows that there are so many ways to get involved.”

The Australian Claire Polosak is the most experienced of the umpires, having officiated in every women’s World Cup, T20 and ODI, since 2016.

England’s Anna Harris is the youngest of the umpires at just 24, as she makes her debut at a major international event.

Match Officials at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023:

Match Referees: GS Lakshmi (India), Shandre Fritz (South Africa), Michell Pereira (Sri Lanka); Umpires: Sue Redfern (England), Eloise Sheridan (Australia), Claire Polosak (Australia), Jacqueline Williams (West Indies), Kim Cotton (New Zealand), Lauren Agenbag (South Africa), Anna Harris (England), Vrinda Rathi (India), N Janani (India), Nimali Perera (Sri Lanka).

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF package
Updated 28 Jan, 2023

IMF package

While it is crucial to seek immediate IMF funding to shore up its reserves, the govt shouldn’t focus only on short-term relief.
Dar unpegged
28 Jan, 2023

Dar unpegged

IT is over. Nearly four months after Ishaq Dar descended on the cash-strapped economy with some decidedly outlandish...
Lurking hazards
28 Jan, 2023

Lurking hazards

OVERSIGHT of illegal industrial activity occurring within residential areas in the country is weak, especially in...
Election time
Updated 27 Jan, 2023

Election time

There are concerns whether the ECP will be sufficiently able to protect the integrity of elections if they are held under partisan governments.
SCO invite
27 Jan, 2023

SCO invite

THOUGH India’s invitation to Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation events in Goa later this ...
Call to arms
27 Jan, 2023

Call to arms

ONE way the state abdicates responsibility in Pakistan is by farming out its functions to the private sector. In ...