Maryam likely to address workers’ convention in Bahawalpur on Feb 2

BAHAWALPUR: PML-N chief organiser and senior vice president Maryam Nawaz is expected to address a workers’ convention in Bahawalpur on Feb 2.

This was announced by PML-N former senator and senior VP Bahawalpur district Saood Majid Chaudhry in a communication to his party men here on Thursday.

Former PML-N MNA Mohtarma Parveen Masood Bhatti told Dawn that Mr Saood Majid the other day called on PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif in England where he also met Maryam Nawaz.

During their meeting, they decided that Maryam Nawaz will address her first workers’ convention in Bahawalpur on Feb 2.

It will be the first-ever address by Maryam Nawaz after her elevation to the slot of chief organiser.

With the receipt of green signal for the convention from England, the local PML-N activists have swung into action for the finalisation of arrangements here.

According to Parveen Bhatti, Ms Nawaz would address workers’ conventions in all the divisional headquarters across the country and in Bahawalpur it would be her first convention as PML-N’s chief organiser. She said elaborate arrangements would be made for the event.

HELPLINE: The south Punjab school education department taking a new initiative has launched a universal telephone number for the children desirous of seeking government help for studies because of lack financial resources of their parents.

According to school education south Punjab secretary Dr. Ehtesham Ahmed Anwar Mahar, the department has launched helpline 1234 which the children may contact for government assistance.

The children seeking support from the school education department would be able to get clothes, shoes, fees and school bags free of cost for their studies.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2023