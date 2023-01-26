Punjab caretaker dispensation opts for major reshuffle

LAHORE: As expected, the caretaker Punjab government on Wednesday went for an administrative reshuffle as it transferred and posted 15 secretaries and deputy commissioners of the three districts in the newly-created Gujrat division – a sphere of of political influence including family constituencies of former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Punjab communication and works (C&W) secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi was transferred and directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) for further orders.

C&W special secretary Humera Ikram has been assigned the additional charge of the C&W secretary in addition to her own duties till further orders.

Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) director-general Nadeem Sarwar has been transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders.

15 secretaries transferred; DCs in ex-CM’s constituencies changed

Punjab Public Prosecution department secretary (on officiating basis) Zaman Wattoo has been assigned the additional charge of the DG ACE in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Punjab social welfare and Baitul Maal department secretary Mehr Muhammad Hayat Lak has been transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders.

Punjab literacy and non-formal basic education department secretary Wajihullah Kundi has been assigned the additional charge of the post of social welfare and Baitul Maal secretary in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Punjab housing, urban development and public health engineering department special secretary Nasir Mahmood Bashir has been assigned the additional charge of the post of the HUD&PHED in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Punjab cooperatives societies registrar Asad Naeem has been transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders.

Directorate of social welfare and Baitul Maal department, Punjab, director-general Muhammad Ahmad has been assigned the additional charge of the cooperatives societies registrar in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Punjab mines and minerals department secretary Syed Najaf Iqbal has been transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders.

Punjab zakat and ushr department secretary Babar Aman Babar has been assigned the additional charge of the post of mines and minerals department secretary in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Punjab additional secretary (admn) information and culture department Rao Parvaiz Akhtar has been transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders. He is also relieved of the additional charges of the posts of Director-General Public Relations (DGPR) and MD Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation.

Punjab information and culture department secretary Silwat Saeed has been assigned the additional charge of the post of DGPR in addition to her own duties till further orders.

Director (Admn and Finance) Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA) Kanwal Batool has been transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders. She is also relieved of the additional charges of the posts of Director-General GDA, Gujranwala.

DEPUTY COMMISSIONERS: Deputy Commissioner Mandi Bahauddin Tasneem Ali has been transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders.

Additional DC Abbas Zulqarnain has been assigned the additional charge of the DC Mandi Bahauddin in addition to his own duties till further orders.

DC Gujrat Amar Shahzad has been transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders.

Additional DC (Revenue), Gujrat, Muhammad Aurangzeb has been assigned additional charge of the post of DC Gujrat in addition to his own duties till further orders.

DC Wazirabad Naveedul Islam Virk has been transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders.

Additional DC (Revenue) Wazirabad Ashfaq Ahmad Khan has been assigned the additional charge of the post of DC Wazirabad in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2023