DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 22, 2023

RSF wants ‘every lead probed’ to trace Arshad Sharif’s killers

Dawn Report Published January 22, 2023 Updated January 22, 2023 07:03am

KARACHI: Reporters Without Bord­ers (RSF) has urged the Pakistani aut­h­o­­rities to pursue all leads to trace the kil­­lers of journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya in October 2022.

In a statement, the organisation said much is yet to be discovered about the killing and offered some recommendations after it retraced Mr Sharif’s movements before his death.

Since the killing, the statement added, the Pakistani government and its commission of enquiry have been criticised for lack of freedom and shedding little light on the circumstances surrounding his death.

Daniel Bastard, the head of RSF’s Asia-Pacific desk, said the case has put at stake the credibility of investigators and civilian institutions in Pakistan.

“Three months after Arshad Sharif’s brutal murder, the mystery surrounding the circumstances of his death is more impenetrable than ever,” he added.

The RSF said it retraced Mr Sharif’s movements during the three months before his murder with the help of official documents and accounts of those close to him.

Based on its research, the RSF offered a set of recommendations to the JIT, probing the murder, to ensure an independent investigation.

It recommended that investigators focus on possible motives for Mr Sharif’s murder which have been neglected.

In addition, it proposed an analysis of TV shows hosted by the journalist, particularly a show broadcast by ARY News on May 31, following which he received the first death threat.

The RSF also recommended reviewing the investigations Mr Sharif was carrying out before leaving Pakistan.

It proposed the governments of Pakistan, the UAE and Kenya sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation to assure complete freedom to the investigators.

The statement suggested interviewing PTI Chairman Imran Khan regarding his role in the affair, especially his statement that he advised Mr Sharif to leave Pakistan.

ARY News CEO Salman Iqbal should also be interviewed to get important information that may help in the case, the RSF proposed, adding assistance from the UN should be sought to help the investigators.

The statement said Mr Sharif left Pakistan due to death threats and flew to Dubai.

Published in Dawn, January 22nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oil from Russia
Updated 22 Jan, 2023

Oil from Russia

Energy accounts for the largest portion of Pakistan’s imports, and cheaper oil from Russia will help somewhat lower the burgeoning trade deficit.
Shameful transphobia
22 Jan, 2023

Shameful transphobia

TRANSPHOBIA takes many forms, all of them cruel and degrading. Sometimes it emanates from unexpected quarters. On...
Football concerns
22 Jan, 2023

Football concerns

A DAY after the FIFA-AFC delegation left the country after holding meetings with officials of the Pakistan Football...
Seeing sense
Updated 21 Jan, 2023

Seeing sense

Further delay in repairing the relationship with the IMF will only exacerbate the political price PML-N will have to pay.
Out of exile
21 Jan, 2023

Out of exile

EXILE is nothing new for Pakistan’s political class. Leaders have often slipped away to safer foreign climes...
Toshakhana gifts
21 Jan, 2023

Toshakhana gifts

THE government shocked the Lahore High Court this week when during a hearing of a petition seeking past details of...