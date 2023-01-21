DAWN.COM Logo

Nasir Khan Musazai says he won’t quit National Assembly

Bureau Report Published January 21, 2023 Updated January 21, 2023 12:06pm

PESHAWAR: MNA Nasir Khan Musazai has said he has no intention to resign from the National Assembly.

Mr Musazai, who recently left Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and joined Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, stated this in a letter addressed to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday.

In the letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn, Mr Musazai alleged that the resignations of 123 PTI MNAs had been written by a computer operator at the PTI’s head office and had been taken [from the MNAs] for political purpose.

“I take this opportunity to state that I have no intention to resign from the National Assembly seat as a member of the house,” he said, adding the speaker’s office was aware of the resignation issue.

“In reality, I have never decided to resign from my seat,” the letter read, adding ‘I am clarifying my position and the decision on the issue.’

Mr Musazai has contested the NA election many times with first being on a ticket awarded by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in 2013, but he had failed to make it to the NA.

He contested the by-election on PML-N ticket after the death of PTI MNA Gulzar Khan, but suffered defeat by PTI’s Arbab Amir. Mr Musazai finally won the election and became MNA on PTI ticket in 2018.

He had submitted his resignation to the PTI chairman in April 2022. On January 16, Musazai joined JUI-F.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2023

