Fake currency notes recovered from private bank in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has recovered fake Pakistani currency notes worth Rs8.3 million from a private bank here on Thursday.

The fake currency notes were recovered during a raid following complaints from bank customers.

Officials told Dawn that the agency not only confiscated the fake currency notes on the spot but also took into custody an employee of the bank.

“We have obtained close-circuit television camera footage since we came to know it was a bank employee dealing in fake currency notes,” a senior FIA official told Dawn, adding “a case has been filed under the relevant sections of the law and investigation is underway”.

Moreover, FIA has arrested an Afghan national at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) allegedly for traveling on forged documents.

According to details, the Afghan national, Asif Khan Telyar, arrived at the airport from England via Emirates Airline flight EK-636.

Officials said that an FIA immigration officer had a suspicion about the passport of the passenger and was referred to the head of the FIA team. After detailed examination, the Afghan national’s passport turned out to be fake.

The official said that there were no security features available on the Afghan national’s passport adding that after thorough checking the passport turned out to be fake and the passenger was handed over to the airline staff for deportation.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2023