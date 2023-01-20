DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 20, 2023

Fake currency notes recovered from private bank in Peshawar

Bureau Report Published January 20, 2023 Updated January 20, 2023 11:16am

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has recovered fake Pakistani currency notes worth Rs8.3 million from a private bank here on Thursday.

The fake currency notes were recovered during a raid following complaints from bank customers.

Officials told Dawn that the agency not only confiscated the fake currency notes on the spot but also took into custody an employee of the bank.

“We have obtained close-circuit television camera footage since we came to know it was a bank employee dealing in fake currency notes,” a senior FIA official told Dawn, adding “a case has been filed under the relevant sections of the law and investigation is underway”.

Moreover, FIA has arrested an Afghan national at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) allegedly for traveling on forged documents.

According to details, the Afghan national, Asif Khan Telyar, arrived at the airport from England via Emirates Airline flight EK-636.

Officials said that an FIA immigration officer had a suspicion about the passport of the passenger and was referred to the head of the FIA team. After detailed examination, the Afghan national’s passport turned out to be fake.

The official said that there were no security features available on the Afghan national’s passport adding that after thorough checking the passport turned out to be fake and the passenger was handed over to the airline staff for deportation.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Consensus on Karachi
Updated 20 Jan, 2023

Consensus on Karachi

The parties that have been given a mandate by Karachi’s people need to reach an agreement on improving the lives of the residents.
Forced conversions
20 Jan, 2023

Forced conversions

THE laments of Pakistani Hindu families losing one young girl after another to what they allege are forced...
Confused policy
20 Jan, 2023

Confused policy

RECENT statements by two major political leaders have underlined the perception that there is no political agreement...
Bloodbath at PSX
Updated 19 Jan, 2023

Bloodbath at PSX

The situation is, indeed, quite bad so thanks to our political leadership’s inability to act responsibly even when the country is in flames.
Welcome move
19 Jan, 2023

Welcome move

WHERE matters of dubious blasphemy charges are concerned, the role of many ulema in Pakistan has, unfortunately, not...
Violence at Sann
19 Jan, 2023

Violence at Sann

THE birth and death anniversaries of iconic Sindhi nationalist leader G.M. Syed usually pass off without incident, ...