Tribal leaders demand implementation of ex-Fata’s uplift package

PESHAWAR: Tehreek-i-Haqooq-i-Qabail, a group of political parties, has asked the federal government to implement the recommendations of the Sartaj Aziz-led Fata Reforms Committee to bring tribal districts on a par with other developed areas of the country.

Leading a group of tribal elders, THQ chairman Shah Faisal Afridi told reporters that the Sartaj Aziz committee had recommended many development schemes, including releasing a Rs100 billion package and jobs for tribal districts but the federal government had yet to implement the plan.

He said the government was bound by the law to ensure complete implementation of the recommendations of the reforms committee to remove the prevailing unrest among the people otherwise the tribesmen would be left with the only option of launching a protest movement for the resolution to their issues.

Mr Afridi said the people of tribal districts had rendered great sacrifices for the restoration of peace, so the government should take steps to mitigate their sufferings.

He urged the government to release the promised funds for speedy development of the erstwhile Fata.

Political parties threaten protests to ‘claim rights’

“The federal government had promised to release Rs100 billion annually in addition to three per cent share in the NFC Award, but the promise hasn’t been fulfilled until now,” he said.

The THQ chairman also demanded of the government to restore the 12 National Assembly seats for tribal districts, increase the region’s provincial assembly seats from 16 to 24, and declare tribal districts a tax-free zone for 20 years as promised.

“If our demands are not met, we will take all tribal people into confidence to launch a decisive protest movement. We will hold seminars, street protests and sit-ins to claim rights,” he said.

Mr Afridi said practical steps should be taken to establish peace in tribal districts.

He said the government was avoiding action on the recommendations of the Sartaj Aziz committee and thus, denying rights to the residents of ex-Fata.

“Tribal districts should get Rs100 billion annually and Rs1 trillion in 10 years,” he said.

The THQ chairman said for the economic stability of tribal districts, it was imperative that the mine lease procedure should be simplified.

He also called for the provision of interest-free loans to unemployed youth of tribal districts to earn livelihoods.

Mr Afridi also demanded immediate payment of compensation for houses demolished in the region and recruitment of at least 20,000 locals in the Levies Force.

He said plans should be finalised for economic development of tribal districts.

The THQ chairman also demanded the establishment of universities, colleges and schools in every tribal district and restoration of infrastructure without delay.

He said like residents of other parts of the country, tribal people had the right to health services on their doorstep but the region didn’t have any medical college and large hospital to the misery of the local population.

Mr Afridi said tribal youth should be provided an easy access to formal education and scholarships as well as sports facilities.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2023