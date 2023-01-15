Robbers kill guard, loot Rs12m from Swabi bank

SWABI: Unidentified robbers looted Rs12 million from a branch of the National Bank of Pakistan in Zaida area here on Friday night after shooting dead the guard, whose body was found in a bathroom on Saturday morning, the police said.

The bank manager and cashier told the Zaida police that about Rs12 million were missing from the bank’s locker, SHO Zaida police station Nazim Khan told Dawn.

He said he visited the crime scene and it seemed the guard, identified as Fazalur Rehman, hailing from Panjpir village, had committed a grave mistake by opening the main door to the bank branch, allowing the robbers to easily complete their job.

“The robbers shot dead the guard with a pistol from close range,” he said.

SHO Nazim Khan said the bank officials and the police came to know about the incident when the other security guard of the bank, Ahmad Ali, came for duty in the morning. “When he found his colleague dead he informed the bank officials, the police and family of the deceased,” he added.

The police officer said after killing the guard, the thieves took the keys of the locker, and decamped with Rs12 million.

The body was shifted to Bacha Khan Hospital Complex, Shahmansoor, for autopsy. The police have registered an FIR against unidentified culprits.

Separately, a man was killed in Pelosai area of Razaar. Also, four people were injured in two road accidents on Saturday.

