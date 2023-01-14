DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 14, 2023

Ahsan Iqbal terms Punjab Assembly dissolution PTI’s ‘blunder’

Atika Rehman Published January 14, 2023 Updated January 14, 2023 10:16am

London: As the PML-N recovers from the shock of the Punjab Assembly debacle, Federal Minis­ter Ahsan Iqbal during a visit to London this week termed the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly a “blunder” by the PTI, saying that it is akin to the party shooting itself in the foot.

“The mandate of Pakistan’s biggest province was stolen from the PML-N in the 2018 election. If the provincial government that was looting the province’s resources has now gone, how is this PML-N’s failure,” he said in response to a question about the huge setback to the party after Chief Minister Parvez Elahi called for the dissolution of the assembly.

The remarks were made during a media interaction held at the Pakistan High Commission on Friday, where the minister for Planning, Development and Spec­ial Initiatives was bombarded with questions pressing him for the party’s reaction to the upset in Punjab.

In the wake of silence from the senior leadership in London after the political upset, Mr Iqbal fielded questions from the reporters on the failure of the party leadership to engage provincial lawmakers.

Says Maryam Nawaz to return next week

They come amid reports that PML-N supre­­mo Nawaz Sharif “lambasted” federal minister Rana Sanaullah over Parvez Elahi’s victory in the vote of confidence and his reported failure to deliver a positive result for the party. No statement thus far has been issued by Maryam Nawaz or Mr Sharif, but sources close to the party said the assembly dissolution was seen as a major blow by the senior Sharif.

“Was it in PTI’s best interest to stay in Punjab or then be replaced by a caretaker government?” Mr Iqbal said at the presser, attempting to put a positive spin on the development. “They [PTI] have shot themselves in the foot. Napoleon says, ‘never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake’ — this was not a mistake, it was a blunder by PTI”.

Asked where the establishment falls in all of this, Mr Iqbal said, “Our struggle was to respect the vote [vote ko izzat do]. The fundamental aim was first the supremacy of the Constitution, second that the establishment should stay away from politics, and third that there should be no undemocratic interference. If today the milita­ry’s senior leadership is saying it is apolitical, it is a victory of our slogan.”

“This is what we want, it is a good thing. Imran Khan, however, wants the military to interfere in politics, and wants help to remove us and re-install him.”

Mr Iqbal also confirmed reports of the possible return of Maryam Nawaz, who was recently appointed senior vice president of the party.

“I met Mian sb yesterday with Maryam, they said she is returning within 10 days. Her new role will be beneficial to the party. She fulfilled her duties to the party at an extremely challenging time. She is popular within the public, has a mass following — more than Imran Khan — and she is an asset for the party. She resonates with the young generation.”

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (12)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Retired
Jan 14, 2023 10:24am
Ahsan Iqbal sahab no one can go against the Awams.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayub
Jan 14, 2023 10:27am
PTI shot his own foot by losing Punjab for 6 months.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 14, 2023 10:33am
She is popular within the public, has a mass following — more than Imran Khan That explains why they lost. Clueless about ground realities and public sentiment.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 14, 2023 10:34am
She is popular within the public, has a mass following — more than Imran Khan As IK said, "*biggest PTI asset, is Maryam nawaz and her blundering gaffes".
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 14, 2023 10:35am
She is popular within the public, has a mass following — more than Imran Khan Now PTI will win for sure.
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Jan 14, 2023 10:35am
unlike you PTI does not feel like clinging to power.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 14, 2023 10:35am
She is popular within the public, has a mass following — more than Imran Khan — and she is an asset for the party. She resonates with the young generation.” Death knell for PML N. RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Ping
Jan 14, 2023 10:42am
"She resonates with the young generation". Ha! Chaachi Maryam is too old. You think she is the next Benazir Bhutto? Keep dreaming. BB was a class by herself. Maryam can never achieve BB's status.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Jan 14, 2023 10:50am
Nobody in the public thinks it that way. The condition of the economy demands it. No ifs or buts or blunders
Reply Recommend 0
CONCERNED
Jan 14, 2023 10:51am
Bye Bye Nawaz Sharif & the criminal Goons of PML(Nawaz) along with PDM lunatics Zardari & Mulla Diesel
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Ahmed
Jan 14, 2023 10:58am
Tears of a crocodile
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jan 14, 2023 11:03am
I agree. the real loser is pervez elahi.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more excuses
Updated 14 Jan, 2023

No more excuses

It remains to be seen how this ‘united’ MQM attempts to regain the electoral space once claimed by the Altaf-led MQM.
Temporary relief
14 Jan, 2023

Temporary relief

THE UAE loan of $3bn — including the rollover of the existing debt of $2bn and fresh support of $1bn — and the...
Dam fund
14 Jan, 2023

Dam fund

IT appears that the controversial dam fund that was created in 2018 by the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib...
Into the unknown
13 Jan, 2023

Into the unknown

By sending the advice to the governor for the assembly’s dissolution, Parvez Elahi has also dashed the hopes of PML-N.
Big picture
13 Jan, 2023

Big picture

THE World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023 takes a grim view of what lies ahead in our collective future,...
Iran executions
13 Jan, 2023

Iran executions

THERE is little doubt that the Iranian establishment has been severely shaken by the countrywide protests that...