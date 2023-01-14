Man unleashes dog on boy to settle a score with his father in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: A minor boy was injured when a man allegedly unleashed his dog on him to settle a score with his father in Khairpur Sadat area of Alipur Tehsil, some 120km away from here, on Friday.

According to police, Naveed (9) went to a shop to buy some food items when Qasim Gopang, who had enmity with the boy’s father, unleashed his dog that attacked him.

The boy, who suffered dog bite injuries on his face and legs, was shifted to a hospital.

Boy’ mother Anwar Mai filed a complaint with Khairpur Sadat police that registered a case against Gopang under section 289 of PPC.

DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah also took notice of the incident and ordered immediate arrest of the suspect who went underground after the incident.

The SHO concerned said a police team was looking for the suspect.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2023