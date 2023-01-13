DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 14, 2023

Twitter account of Pakistan consulate in China’s Chengdu ‘hacked’: FO

Dawn.com Published January 13, 2023 Updated January 13, 2023 10:49pm

The Foreign Office (FO) said on Friday that the official Twitter account of the Pakistan consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu was “hacked”.

“As of today, any tweet or message issued from this account is not made by the Pakistan consulate general Chengdu nor does it reflect the position of the government of Pakistan,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

The statement came hours after the official account for the consulate general tweeted in support of Uighur Muslims.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is thankful for Chinese aid and support for flood reconstruction. We will work closely on matters of mutual interests, including rights and freedom of Uighurs community,” the tweet said, which has not yet been deleted, said.

Beijing has been accused for years of detaining more than one million Uighurs and other Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region. It has vehemently rejected the claims, insisting it is running vocational centres designed to curb extremism.

In September last year, the United Nations released a major report into serious alleged human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region, saying torture allegations were credible and citing possible crimes against humanity but stopped short of calling it genocide.

Today’s development also comes a little over a month after the official Twitter account of the Pakistani consulate in the Afghan city of Kandahar was hacked. The account had posted tweets about the temporary closure of the mission to in protest in order to urge the Afghan government to act against the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

In December 2021, the official Twitter account of Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia had been hacked and had tweeted criticism targeting former premier Imran Khan, citing rising inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries for three months.

Pak China Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Into the unknown
13 Jan, 2023

Into the unknown

By sending the advice to the governor for the assembly’s dissolution, Parvez Elahi has also dashed the hopes of PML-N.
Big picture
13 Jan, 2023

Big picture

THE World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023 takes a grim view of what lies ahead in our collective future,...
Iran executions
13 Jan, 2023

Iran executions

THERE is little doubt that the Iranian establishment has been severely shaken by the countrywide protests that...
Wheeling & dealing
Updated 12 Jan, 2023

Wheeling & dealing

Pre-poll activities have begun in Balochistan, Karachi and south Punjab, as electable size up prospects and establishment continues to mould outcomes.
Irresponsible words
12 Jan, 2023

Irresponsible words

ISHAQ Dar’s clarification that the government doesn’t plan to seize foreign currency stocks held with the...
Our children
12 Jan, 2023

Our children

MUCH has been made of the billions of dollars in donor pledges recently secured by our government during the...