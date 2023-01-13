DAWN.COM Logo

IED blast destroys private clinic in DI Khan

A Correspondent Published January 13, 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: An improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at a private clinic at Lunda Sharif bus stand in the limits of Gomal University police station late on Wednesday night.

The clinic was destroyed while nearby shops were partially damaged, police said here on Thursday.

A police official said that unknown persons had planted an explosive device outside the private clinic of Dr Rehmatullah Baloch at Lunda Sharif Adda, which went off on Wednesday night. As a result, the clinic was destroyed while its nearby shops were partially damaged.

However, there was no loss of life.

The official said a heavy contingent of police and bomb disposal squad immediately reached the spot. According to the bomb disposal squad’s preliminary investigations, it was an IED explosion.

Meanwhile, Band Korai police arrested two suspects for their involvement in a murder case and impounded the motorcycles used in the incident, police said here on Thursday.

A police official said that on Dec 28, 2022, Samiullah of Dhap Shumali filed a report with Korai police that his brother Mohammad Asad was shot dead by unknown assailants.

Paharpur Circle DSP Mohammad Imran and other officials investigated the case and arrested two friends of the victim, who were identified as Israr and Naeem. During investigations, a 30-bore pistol and two motorcycles used in the incident were also recovered.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2023

